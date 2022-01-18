The Head & the Heart Announce 'Every Shade of Blue' Tour

The Head And The Heart have announced the Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour which will kick off May 20th. Special guests joining the band in select cities include Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird.

Fans who sign up today for the band's text message fan club by texting 206-339-3209 will receive an exclusive pre-sale code tonight at 10pm Central time and will be able to use the code at the ticket links found on The Head And The Heart's website here.

The pre-sale will run from Wed 1/19 at 10am - Thurs 1/20 at 10pm (local times).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan 21st at 10am local time. The 6/9 Vienna, VA show will go on sale on 2/19 and the 8/8 Salt Lake City, UT show will go on sale at a later date.

"It's wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured," says the band. "We're so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can't wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude."

The Head And The Heart has also announced they will release a new song, titled "Every Shade of Blue", this Friday, January 21st.

Pre-save the song now here and be entered to win a painting from the band that inspired the song's artwork. The winner & their guest will be flown to Seattle to receive the painting, hang with the band, and enjoy a private acoustic performance from Jon, Charity & Matty.

Tour Dates

5/20/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live *

5/22/22 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

5/24/22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

5/25/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *

5/27/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - STAGE AE *

5/28/22 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater *

5/29/22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

5/31/22 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

6/1/22 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater at Look Park *

6/3/22 - Shelburne, VT - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum *

6/4/22 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *

6/6/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - The Rooftop *

6/9/22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

6/10/22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

8/2/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

8/4/22 - Houston, TX - Lawn at White Oak ^

8/5/22 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

8/6/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion ^

8/8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue to be announced at a later date ^

8/9/22 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

8/11/22 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park ^

8/16/22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/18/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

8/19/22 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/20/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/22/22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

9/14/22 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9/15/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

9/17/22 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater #

9/20/22 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9/21/22 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/23/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

9/27/22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

9/29/22 - Detroit, MI - Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

9/30/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

10/1/22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/3/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/4/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/7/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory #

10/8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10/22 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company #

10/13/22 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15/22 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

* Jade Bird

^ Dawes

# Shakey Graves