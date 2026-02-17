The Head and The Heart Set 15 Year Anniversary North American Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Head And The Heart will celebrate 15 years since the release of their self-titled album by playing it in its entirety in select cities this May. The band will pay homage to the 2011 debut album, which features fan favorites “Down in the Valley,” “Rivers and Roads,” and “Lost in My Mind.'

The tour kicks off in Nashville, IN on May 1 and includes stops at Roosevelt University Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on May 2, Brooklyn Paramount in NYC on May 10, and more. The tour will conclude at Boch Center - Wang Theatre in Boston on May 14. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 2/20 @ 10AM local time HERE.

"It’s wild that we will be celebrating 15 years of our first record this spring - we are so lucky to have had the stars align meeting one another and creating art in those early days - we are looking forward to reflecting and celebrating the moments of coming together for the first time in real time with all of you! It’s going to be a show unlike anything we've ever done. We are also so grateful and feel that the stars have aligned with having the Brudi Brothers out opening up each show in these intimate theater settings ! See you this spring!!!!" - Charity Rose Thielen

Presales will begin on Wednesday, February 18 at 9:00 AM local time, for The Head and The Heart’s app users (unique codes required). The band’s mailing list presale will follow at 10:00 AM local time. Local/promoter presales will launch at 12:00 PM local time on Wednesday, February 18. Spotify Fans First presale will begin on Thursday, February 19 at 10:00 AM local time. All presales will conclude on Thursday, February 19 at 10:00 PM local time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10:00 AM local time.

Over the years, The Head and The Heart have landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Last November, The Head and The Heart released Ghosts In The Machinery EP, a limited-edition exclusive vinyl which was released for Record Store Day Black Friday. Earlier this month, the band announced that the release will also be available digitally on February 27, 2026. Pre-order the digital EP HERE.

Earlier this month, The Head and The Heart performed with The Seattle Symphony for a special one-night-only sold out performance at Benaroya Hall and last week, they kicked off “The Human Tour” with 11x Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile including two nights this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in NYC. See below for a rundown of the remaining dates.

In addition to the anniversary tour, the band will play two various headline shows this year including two sold out performances at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 15 and July 16, 2026. Night one, on July 15, will feature a unique performance with The Colorado Symphony and support from Evan Honer. Night two, on July 16, will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the band's beloved breakout self-titled debut, with special guest Wilderado. The band will play the entirety of the album.

Last year, The Head and The Heart released their Verve Forecast album, Aperture. The album brings the band back to a DIY approach as it’s the first record self-produced by the band since their self-titled debut album in 2011.

In addition to the record-setting album’s #1 AAA single, “Arrow” also hit #1 at Alternative radio after climbing the chart for 30 weeks. The album includes “Blue Embers”, “After The Setting Sun” and “Time With My Sins.” In addition, “Arrow” spent over 20 weeks on the Adult Top 40 radio chart, and the single was the #2 Most played song of 2025 at AAA as well as the Top 5 Most Played songs of the year at Alternative Radio.

North American Tour Dates:

February 18 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena*

February 20 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena*

February 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*

February 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*

February 27 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum*

February 28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels $

March 1 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort $

March 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

March 6 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center*

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

April 29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Jam for Good (Pediatric Cancer Benefit)

May 1 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center #

May 2 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium #

May 3 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater #

May 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater #

May 7 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater #

May 8 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre #

May 9 - North Adams, MA - Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art #

May 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount #

May 12 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater #

May 13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre #

May 14 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre #

June 19 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Festival

June 26 - Freehold, NJ - North To Shore Festival -- East Freehold Showgrounds

July 15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

July 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

July 26 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap ^

August 14 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center ^

August 15 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

* w/ Brandi Carlile

$ w/ Tyler Ballgame

# w/ The Brudi Brothers

! w/ Colorado Symphony Orchestra and Evan Honer

^ w/ Wilderado