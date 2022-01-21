The Head And The Heart Announce New Album 'Every Shade of Blue'

The Head And The Heart have announced their fifth studio album Every Shade of Blue out April 29th on Reprise/Warner Records. The title track is released today along with a music video directed by Jacqueline Justice.

The band says, "Every Shade Of Blue conveys a spectrum of emotions and how we live with them. The closer we get the more shades we see. The more shades we see the more responsibility we hold. We all want to feel loved and protected. The question is will we be supported and seen by the ones we love In Every Shade Of Blue."

This week, The Head And The Heart also announced the Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour which will kick off May 20th. Special guests joining the band in select cities include Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird. Tickets are on sale to the general public today at 10am local time. The 6/9 Vienna, VA show will go on sale on 2/19 and the 8/8 Salt Lake City, UT show will go on sale at a later date.

"It's wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured," says the band. "We're so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can't wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude."

Listen to the title track here:

Tour Dates

5/20/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live *

5/22/22 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

5/24/22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

5/25/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *

5/27/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - STAGE AE *

5/28/22 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater *

5/29/22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

5/31/22 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

6/1/22 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater at Look Park *

6/3/22 - Shelburne, VT - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum *

6/4/22 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *

6/6/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - The Rooftop *

6/9/22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

6/10/22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

8/2/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

8/4/22 - Houston, TX - Lawn at White Oak ^

8/5/22 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

8/6/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion ^

8/8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue to be announced at a later date ^

8/9/22 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

8/11/22 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park ^

8/16/22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/18/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

8/19/22 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/20/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/22/22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

﻿

9/14/22 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9/15/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

9/17/22 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater #

9/20/22 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9/21/22 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/23/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

9/27/22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

9/29/22 - Detroit, MI - Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

9/30/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

10/1/22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/3/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/4/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/7/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory #

10/8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10/22 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company #

10/13/22 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15/22 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

* Jade Bird

^ Dawes

# Shakey Graves