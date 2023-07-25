The Head And The Heart Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28 at 10am local time. 

Jul. 25, 2023

The Head And The Heart have announced a headlining run of North American fall dates in 2023 which will include stops in Norfolk, VA at The NorVa, Albany, NY at The Hart Theatre At The Egg, Grand Rapids, MI at GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J Brady Music Center, and many more.

Included in the run are marquee festival billing at Tampa’s Pig Jig, Atlanta’s Highball Festival and The Head And The Heart’s own boutique festival, Down In The Valley, taking place in Napa, CA on September 2 & 3. 

Additionally, today the band released the fan-sourced music video for their beloved track “Rivers And Roads." The treasured and timeless hit continues to garner impressive numbers each year, now almost double platinum, with the equivalent of 1.9 million in sales. The song is the fifth track on the band’s self titled first album which just went platinum this year.  

﻿“This song would be nothing without all of you. We have spent years living this song [and screaming its lyrics], collectively, and through our own unique experiences. Thus, it was only right for the visual for the song to feature your beautiful families and your touching stories as told through the videos you sent in earlier this year.”

Joining The Head And The Heart on this fall run of headlining dates will be Amanda Shires, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Yoke Lore. Please see the full run of new dates below. Fan presale begins on Tuesday, July 25 at 12pm local time and runs through Thursday, July 27 at 10pm local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28 at 10am local time. 

The Head And The Heart continue their summer run with Father John Misty co-headlining dates starting Friday, August 4th in Salt Lake City, UT and running through Monday, August 21st and Tuesday, August 22nd with a two-night stand in Madison, WI at The Sylvee. The summer leg features support from Miya Folick on select dates. 

2023 North American Summer and Fall Tour Dates

8/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Gallivan Center ^%

8/5 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater ^%

8/6 - Spokane, WA - Pavilion at Riverfront ^%

8/8 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater ^%

8/9 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^%

8/10 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion %

8/12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %

8/13 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^%

8/15 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^%

8/16 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^%

8/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater ^%

8/19 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater ^% 

8/20 - Columbia, MO - 9th Street Summerfest ^ %

8/21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^ % 

8/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^ %

8/24 - Brooklyn, NY - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn

8/25 - Vineyard Haven, MA - Beach Road Weekend #

8/26 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park

8/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

9/2 - Napa, CA - Down In The Valley  #

9/3 - Napa, CA  - Down In The Valley #

9/23 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage #

10/18 - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre !

10/20 - Miami Beach, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell !

10/21 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Pig Jig #

10/22 - Atlanta, GA - Highball Festival #

10/24 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre !

10/25 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium !

10/27 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater !

10/28 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center !

10/29 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa !

10/31 - Providence, RI - The Vets $

11/1 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre $

11/2 - Albany, NY - The Hart Theatre At The Egg $

11/3 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca $

11/4 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey $

11/6 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater $

11/7 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe $

11/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

11/10 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

11/12 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre *

11/13 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall *

11/15 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall 

11/16 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live *

11/17 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *

11/18 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre *

^ w/ Father John Misty

% w/ Miya Folick

& w/ Jamie Wyatt

! Amanda Shires

$ Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

*Yoke Lore

# Festival 



