The Happy Fits Release New Single 'Changes'

Today, alt-rock-pop trio The Happy Fits arrives with their first release of 2022-a bright, upbeat jam, "Changes," that sees the band like everyone else, stumbling through life and learning as they go, alongside its magnetically playful video. Alt Nation debuted the track, which is now streaming everywhere and the official video is out now.

With their latest single, The Happy Fits expand on their signature bubbly sound and masterfully manage to strike a delicate balance between whimsical and sincere. On "Changes," the band sings much of the track's thesis in the pre-chorus, "I try to run away / But I find myself, again, / Stuck in the same place. / Who will I be today? / I can't control the world or change it."

Throughout the writing process, Calvin Langman (electric cellist/lead vocals), came to realize the world doesn't change on its own, rather with age and more experiences, he would change with it. Langman explains, "I had this insistence on expressing my love for humanity and the world, but alas, humanity and the world aren't the ones who are going to change to conform to my liking. The future is going to be me, my thoughts, and my feelings about the world changing instead."

"We are still young and have a lot to learn," adds Ross Monteith (guitarist/vocals). "This song is about growing and understanding that there is no single right answer to living life. We will always continue learning how to live."

The video, directed and edited by the band's own Langman, follows the group as they (comically) tackle various tasks and juggle all aspects of life-the easy and the hard-with their spirited personalities on full display. In the ever-changing, rapidly-evolving world of today, staying up-to-speed and present with daily life and one's surroundings can feel daunting in itself. Both the track and the video cleverly peek behind the curtain and reveal some of humanity's universal truths-keeping up with change can be hard.

The video encourages making intentional time in life for things that matter: finding love, calling Mom, and, most importantly, taking time for self-care in the form of honoring emotions and creative passion. "Changes" is an ode to perpetual growth, adaptation and self-improvement.

Coming off the hugely successful first leg of their nationwide tour, which sold out over 20 shows from LA to New York, The Happy Fits are now underway with the second leg of the North American What Could Be Better Tour 2022 with support from Sarah & The Sundays. Plus, sprinkled between their own headline dates, they're gearing up to support The Maine for 20+ dates on their U.S. tour, beginning in Tucson, AZ on March 17th as well as hitting the stage at both Shaky Knees (GA) and BottleRock (CA). Tickets are on-sale now.

To celebrate the kick off of the tour, the band recently shared a special live video, shot in Los Angeles, for fan-favorite "She Wants Me (To Be Loved)," that proves the band's palpable live energy and connection with their audiences is undeniable. This connection has brought The Happy Fits to over 980k monthly listeners on Spotify, 85 million total streams, 7.5 million YouTube views, 7k vinyl sales and 3k CD sales.

Their music has topped Alt Nation's Critical Cut at #5 on the Alt18 Countdown, while holding #30 on the Alternative Radio Chart with their hit single, "Hold Me Down." NPR's Ken Tucker included their sophomore album, What Could Be Better, in his Best Album of 2020 list at number 3, and Billboard named the Happy Fits as number 4 in their 12 Top New Artists for the Alternative category. Now, with over a million followers on TikTok and a steadily growing fanbase, 2022's tour is set to not only invite new listeners into the fold, but also give the original fan family the quintessential Happy Fits feeling that's as sweet as nature's candy.

Join The Happy Fits as they stumble through learning how to live and love on their latest track, "Changes," out on your favorite streaming service now. From now until May, don't miss The Happy Fits live on their What Could Be Better Tour 2022 plus their run with The Maine, on-sale now. Find a full list of dates below.

Tour Dates

Mar. 17 - Tucson, AZ^ - 191 Toole

Mar. 19 - San Antonio, TX^ - The Rock Box

Mar. 20 - Houston, TX^ - White Oak Music Hall

Mar. 22 - Jacksonville, FL^ - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Mar. 23 - Orlando, FL^ - House of Blues

Mar. 26 - Nashville, TN^ - Cannery Ballroom

Mar. 27 - Charlotte, NC^ - Amos' Southend

Mar. 28 - Philadelphia, PA^ - Union Transfer

Mar. 30 - Boston, MA^ - House of Blues

Mar. 31 - Harrisburg, PA^ - Harrisburg Univ. Club XL

Apr. 1 - Asbury Park, NJ^ - The Stone Pony (SOLD OUT)

Apr. 2 - Silver Spring, MD^ - The Fillmore

Apr. 4 - New York, NY^ - Webster Hall

Apr. 5 - Buffalo, NY^ - Town Ballroom

Apr. 7 - Columbus, OH^ - Newport Music Hall

Apr. 8 - Chicago, IL^ - House of Blues

Apr. 9 - Milwaukee, WI^ - The Rave

Apr. 10 - Minneapolis, MN^ - Varsity Theater

Apr. 12 - Denver, CO^ - Gothic Theater

Apr. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

Apr. 21 - San Diego, CA^ - House of Blues

Apr. 22 - Anaheim, CA^ - House of Blues

Apr. 23 - San Francisco, CA^ - The Independent

Apr. 24 - Sacramento, CA^ - Ace of Spades

Apr. 26 - Seattle, WA^ - Showbox

Apr. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT^ - Complex

May 3 - Louisville, KY* - Headliners Music Hall

May 4 - Cincinnati, OH* - Top Cats

May 6 - Grand Rapids, MI* - The Pyramid Scheme

May 8 - Toronto, ON* - Velvet Underground

May 10 - Montreal, QC* - Bar Le Ritz PDB

* with Sarah & The Sundays

^ Supporting The Maine