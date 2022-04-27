The Gulps Announce New Single 'King Of The Disco'

Alan McGee's hotly-tipped new signing - THE GULPS - have announced a UK Tour this June.

With dates in Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, London and more, the tour will follow the release of hotly anticipated new single: "King of the Disco" (out 27th May 2022, via It's Creation Baby).With a guest DJ set from Alan McGee across multiple dates, further support sets come from acts including Mark McLean, The Head-Up Displays, Dirty English, Zoe + Linnie and others - full details can be found below.

Released 27 May, The Gulps' upcoming second single, "King of the Disco" is a bubbling petri-dish of rock, pop and disco influences that pulsates with a raucous, live-ready energy and an all-out party atmosphere. Pre-save the new single here.

With its beats and grooves overseen by the legendary Danny Saber (Black Grape) on mastering, the resultant track is a swirling indie-disco earworm landing just in time for manic summer nights under flashing lights and Dyonisian blow-outs on sticky dancefloors.

Inspired by post-Covid craziness and the exhilaration of being set free from lockdown, frontman Javier Sola says of the single:

"King of the Disco" is about instigating partying, hedonism and chaos and losing control. Everyone was sporadically locked up over the last two years, so this track is about celebrating the moment you were allowed onto the dancefloor again; dictating craziness, and spitting euphoria and absolute mania."

Confident and heady with an infectious dance undercurrent enough to tip any room on its head, the single arrives in the wake of the quintet's recently signed publishing deal with Mike Smith and Downtown Music.

Ready to take the summer airwaves by storm, "King of the Disco" arrives as the thrilling follow-up to '"Stuck In The City", a single which has already seen The Gulps earn key support from the likes of BBC Radio 6 and Radio X and many more.

THE GULPS UK TOUR - JUNE 2022

02 - GLASGOW - The Hug & Pint

(w/ Mark McLean // Tonto // Alan McGee (DJ Set))

03 - CARDIFF - Tramshed (supporting Cast)

(w/ CAST)

04 - BIRMINGHAM - Dead Wax

(Sonic Wave Festival)

06 - BRISTOL - Louisiana

(w/ Zoe + Linnie // Alan McGee (DJ Set) + More TBA)

07 - LONDON - Camden Assembly

(w/ Dirty English // Naked RA // Alan McGee (DJ Set))

08 - MANCHESTER - The Castle Hotel

(w/ The Head-Up Displays // The Red Stains // Alan McGee (DJ Set))

Tickets for all dates are on sale now here.