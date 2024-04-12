The Greeting Committee to Release New Album 'Everyone's Gone and I Know I'm The Cause'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kansas City's indie-rock band The Greeting Committee have just announced their highly anticipated new album Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause, set for release on June 21.

Returning with a fresh sound, the band's new project meticulously balances vulnerability and self-reflection after experiencing their share of grief and loss. The result is an album that is a kaleidoscope of emotions amidst punchy pop tracks and captivating anthems; each song reflecting the mindset that founding members Addie Sartino and Pierce Turcotte were experiencing through their growing pains.

Alongside the announcement, The Greeting Committee unleashed their newest single + video How It Goes. Written with COIN frontman Chase Lawrence, the track’s inception stemmed from Lawrence referring to The Greeting Committee shows as ‘a cute party you wouldn’t want to miss.’ The infectious indie-rocker reflects on the strains of personal flaws and how they can negatively impact relationships over time.

The band expands, “In typical TGC fashion, the song is met with vulnerable lyrics hiding behind shiny indie pop sonics. ‘How It Goes’ captures the frustration of feeling stuck in a cycle with your own flaws and faults.” ‘I’m a regular at this place. Great,’ front-woman Addie Sartino sings as if rolling her eyes at herself.



There comes a time in every band where a pivotal moment arises: a crossroads where they must choose between the safer, familiar path or dare to break out of their comfort zone and strive for something different. After a decade as a group, two studio albums, countless tours and beyond, The Greeting Committee decided a change wasn’t just needed — it was required to keep going. “I was 15 when the band started and I feel like I’ve lived several different lives since then,” explains lead singer Addie Sartino. “Your brain fully develops at 25 and I feel like I woke up with the realization that there were things that weren’t good for me. I’m still grieving it all and processing everything that has happened in the last year and a half.” The catalyst of that grief resulted in The Greeting Committee’s third studio album, Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause.

Following the release of their previous albums and EPs, a lineup change, parting ways with their longtime manager, and personal grief and breakups, Sartino and Turcotte were ready to create an album of songs that just “feel good.” Ultimately, The Greeting Committee hopes that the concept of change becomes a constant in the band’s DNA; that they are forever growing as a band, feeling things as they come, and creating music that matters as much to them as it does to their listeners. “I lived in fear for so long, I grew up inside of it,” says Sartino. “I was afraid if I didn’t hold tightly enough, if I didn’t struggle enough, if I didn’t sacrifice enough that I wouldn’t be enough. And if I couldn’t be enough then how could I ever deserve this? But I promise you, the things and the people that are meant for you will always believe you are enough.”

The Greeting Committee have also announced a massive US tour this summer to celebrate the new album. Dates for the shows are below and tickets are available here.

Tour Dates

July 9 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Hall

July 10 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

July 12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

July 13 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

July 16 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

July 17 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

July 19 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

July 20 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

July 21 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

July 23 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

July 24 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

July 26 OKC, OK @ Resonant Head

July 27 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW

July 28 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

July 30 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent

July 31 San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room House of Blues

Aug 2 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Aug 3 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Aug 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Aug 6 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Aug 7 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

Aug 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Aug 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Aug 11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Photo Credit: Tyler Krippaehne