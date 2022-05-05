The Goo Goo Dolls to Release Their Virtual Concert On Home Video & Digital Audio

In 2020, as the COVID pandemic raged across the globe, shutting down music venues and canceling tours, a new era of live performance burst upon the scene, the age of the Virtual Concert had arrived.

And although alternative rock heroes The Goo Goo Dolls were not the first to stage a virtual show for their music-starved fans stuck at home, they certainly staged one of the most memorable and definitely one of the most groundbreaking!

Produced by award winning producer, Barry Summers of FanTracks Digital, Grounded With The Goo Goo Dolls was in several ways a historic concert event - it was the first virtual XR live concert in the world with a fully immersive LED Stage Set powered by the Unreal Engine, the graphics software developed for high-end video games such as Fortnite and Valorant. The concert was streamed live to a global audience with a live band chat feature that made this epic concert experience feel intimate and personal.

But beyond the technical wizardry, this was a real deal rock show - energetic, visceral and utterly captivating, featuring all of the Goo's best-loved material, from the opening "Indestructible," to their monster singles "Iris," "Slide," "Dizzy," "Black Balloon" and more!

This concert album is available as a 2-disc set including a 4K Blu-ray and Audio CD as well as a stand-alone DVD version starting May 20. The audio is also being made available as a separate digital release on all platforms. For a taste of what's in store, check out the brilliant "Name" available now on all streaming and download services!

Watch the new film trailer here: