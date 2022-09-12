The Gloom in the Corner Release 'New Order' Ft. Taylor Barber of Left to Suffer

Hang on to your cowboy hats and get ready for a crossover because metalcore maestros The Gloom In The Corner are taking listeners to church, cinema-core style, with their new single and music video "New Order."

Featuring Taylor Barber of popular Atlanta deathcore outfit Left To Suffer, the Australian quartet's latest track flexes their versatility, delivering a seething blend of symphonic metal breakdowns, acoustic guitar, and inspiration from both country music and Christian hymns alike.

Yet, as fans of the theatrical concept group are well aware, this dynamic blend not only serves an important purpose delighting the audience with its unique sonic fusion, but also provides the perfect backdrop for the next chapter in the Gloom Cinematic Universe.

The third single off their upcoming album Trinity (out Oct 28 via SharpTone Records), "New Order" sees vocalist Mikey Arthur, guitarist Matt Stevens, bassist Paul Musolino, and drummer Nic Haberle, make their way back to the Mortal Realm as they delve into the origin story of former adversaries Elias DeGraver and his Gloom, Atticus Encey.

Fleshing out the narrative, frontman Mikey Arthur explains:

At the end of our track 'Requiem' on 'Ultima Pluvia', our last arc's characters [Jay and Sherlock] were killed off by new antagonists Elias DeGraver and his Gloom, Atticus Encey, leaders of religious faction The Holy Order.

'New Order' tells the tale of those two characters and how they came to be. The world has changed since the events of 'Ultima Pluvia' with the exposure of the supernatural community to the public eye.

After the disbandment of The Sect, The Holy Order have taken over as the number one world super power, as their factions usurped mortal government bodies from the inside, bringing harmony for the first time in history between the mortals and the supernatural.

As heads of The Holy Order, DeGraver and Encey become the new Rulers of the Mortal Realm.

Guest vocals by Taylor Barber (Left To Suffer) serve as the voice of DeGraver on the track. In the first verse he tells of how the church he was brought up in ostracized and attempted to crucify him after they discovered he was supernaturally different to his peers.

Delivering an empowering underdog anthem to accompany DeGraver and Encey's bloody accent within The Holy Order, and their eventual role as the leaders of the mortal and supernatural world, The Gloom In The Corner have paired the powerful track with an equally stunning music video.

Watch the music video here: