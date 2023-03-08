The Get Right Band Share Single 'Am I Just A Battery' Ahead of LP

Asheville, NC-based psych rock trio The Get Right Band share track and video "Am I Just A Battery?" out everywhere now. Fitting with their theme of examining the relationship between technology and humanity, the latest release ponders one's purpose in life while in the clutches of capitalism, and what it means to live in a cycle of working to live, being bombarded by advertisements, making purchases as a result, and repeating the cycle.

The band's cinematic, timely LP iTopia, due out April 7 and available for pre-order now. Plus, The Get Right Band will hit the road to play the new music and longtime fan favorites live on tour this spring throughout the East Coast. Tickets are on sale now via thegetrightband.com/tour.

The first song written for iTopia, "Am I Just A Battery?," out today, aptly set the tone for the creation of the forthcoming album as it explores existing within an attention economy, being surrounded by advertising and what it means to live, work, and consume in today's world. The song's chorus repeats the question, "Am I just a battery?" and continues asking questions in the second verse, "What are you advertising?/What are you selling to me?/You look so hypnotizing/You look bright and shiny." Over the four minute track, the band wonders if the finite time granted to individuals on Earth is ultimately only about feeding the economy.

Frontman Silas Durocher explains the song is loosely based on Annie Leonard's short film for The Story of Stuff. Durocher says, "Leonard talks about this cycle so many of us are in of go to work, work so hard that you're exhausted when you come home so you watch TV, which shows you a bunch of ads, so you buy a bunch of stuff, so you have to work harder to pay for all the stuff, so you're more tired, so you watch more TV, and so on." Durocher continues, "She calls it the 'work, watch, spend' treadmill, and it's only become more true and more extreme with social media and the attention economy. The big question becomes, who is this serving? It turns all of us into fuel to feed the economy."

The accompanying video, directed by the band's own Durocher and filmed by Andrew Anderson, shows the band playing live on stage in a nearly empty auditorium. The band is joined on stage by a group of fans spread out around the stage who are each filming the show separately on their front-facing smartphones with ring lights attached. It amplifies both the interconnectedness of the world, and the consequences of life being filtered through social media.

Bassist Jesse Gentry adds about the video, "To me, it represents just how small the world is through the lens of social media while also showing how we are all connected in that very world. Pretty heady subject matter but also it just straight up looks cool!"

Today's release follows the previously shared high energy indie rock track "Generation Happy or Dead," and the dreamy "Hell Yes Refresh." "Generation Happy or Dead" is a fiery ode to the often confusing and overwhelming information overload that comes with existing today as well as a rejection of arbitrary societal norms. It dives into the desire to stay up-to-date with current events and the inevitable dopamine rush chase that comes from the light of a phone and a constant stream of notifications.

The band confidently declares, however, that they refuse to become apathetic amidst the curated world that only exists online as they aim to determine what's real and what isn't. Durocher explains, "We're living with failing institutions, the death of long-standing ideas like 'job + marriage + family = happy' or 'if you go to college you'll get a good job that will support you for life.'"

Durocher continues, "'Generation Happy or Dead' is about fighting against getting lost in that wash, and fighting against falling into apathy. We sample Franklin D. Roosevelt saying, 'This generation has a rendezvous with destiny' because we believe the current generations can turn this whole thing around and can choose whether our society falls down the rabbit hole or not." Alongside the track, the band shared a creative lyric video shown across various iPhone applications.

The synth-filled first single "Hell Yes Refresh," is a look into the collective human addiction to being online, connecting with like-minded strangers, and the constant desire to refresh social media. Here, both technology and love act as interchangeable subjects as frontman Silas Durocher sings, "Don't you want to feel good? / Hell yes, refresh / I can't take my eyes away from you / Yes I must confess, I'm obsessed with you."

Providing more insight into the meaning behind the psychedelic, layered track, Durocher explains, "In the context of the full album, 'Hell Yes Refresh' is about finding your tribe online, finding love online, finding connection online, and that techno-utopianism leaning toward the obsession most of us have with our screens and our online lives...the constant need to refresh your app and see what new things are happening."

Durocher continues, "The whole song is also meant to work as a single outside of the technology context, as a song about relationships, the feeling of obsession that comes with falling in love." The track arrived with a vibrant video also directed by Durocher and animated by Rodrigo Salazar in collaboration with artificial intelligence.

The forthcoming project iTopia is the electrifying, momentous concept album by The Get Right Band. The LP, which features Bo Koster (Roger Waters, My Morning Jacket) on keys, Jacob Rodriguez on saxophone (Michael Buble), and Eleanor Underhill on vocals (Underhill Rose), masterfully explores the impact of social media on relationships, mental health, sense of self and the ever-evolving state of the world.

Through seventeen thrilling tracks, the album follows a protagonist who falls into a deep online rabbit hole, passing through techno-utopianism to the most anti-social side of social media. In a moment of clarity, the protagonist begins to climb out of the dark hole as they aim to understand what's true and what isn't, and makes a wavering attempt at optimism. In addition to the notable features, the album is primarily self-produced and self-recorded with drums and strings tracked by Julian Dreyer at Echo Mountain Studio in Asheville, NC. The rest of the album was recorded by the band in various home studios, later mixed by Matt Zutell at Coast Records and mastered by Dave Harris at Studio B.

Proudly putting their evolution both as people and as artists on full display, Gentry explains, "This album not only represents our growth and progress as a band, but also as people. The themes of the album and the content of the songs touch on some of the most poignant issues of our society at this moment in time. We hope people can relate to the subject matter and that it also gives the listener some hope for a different future."

Mears adds, "This album is a story that is taking place right now. It's a story at the intersection of technological and social evolution in a world in which people feel growing disconnection and discontentment for the people and systems which so greatly affect our lives. It's a story of the fragility and susceptibility of human nature and a tale of caution that we can all relate to."

"In making 'iTopia' we had to acknowledge how media, and particularly social media, is affecting each of us." Mears continues, "These things strongly shape our world view and when you start unraveling the motives and incentives behind the things you're being told, a bleak feeling can emerge. I hope this album makes people think about all the things that they're consuming and how it impacts themselves and everyone around them."

In addition to the string of previously announced dates this spring, The Get Right Band will bring the forthcoming project to fans who are eagerly anticipating the seventeen fresh tracks. Plus, the band will celebrate the release of iTopia with a hometown show at Asheville, NC's Salvage Station with Disco Risque on April 7. The band will head up and down the East Coast throughout April and May, with a New York City date on June 1. See a full list of dates below, and grab tickets now via thegetrightband.com/tour.

Several leading tastemakers have supported the band in recent years including American Songwriter who wrote, "The Get Right Band filters 60's/70's psychedelia and 90's alternative rock through a modern lens-as if Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Nirvana co-wrote an album produced by Danger Mouse and Dan Auerbach. 'Itchy Soul' will make you remember the power of music." Huffington Post added, "The Get Right Band are the type of performers that you just know will break out. Their songs are infectious and take you immediately to a place. The lyrics are smart and bear weight." Happy Mag also raved about their 2020 effort, "On their new album 'Itchy Soul'...The Get Right Band deliver an unpredictable and infectious collection of songs. Soaring vocal hooks and unpredictable, dynamic instrumentation drive this sprawling album into new and exciting territories."

A friendship of over 25 years laid the foundation of The Get Right Band when Silas Durocher (guitarist/singer/songwriter) and Jesse Gentry (bass) met in middle school. Officially formed in 2011, the band solidified in 2013 when they were joined by Jian-Claude Mears (drums) and the group embarked on the never-ending journey of inventing their own sound. Now, in 2023, with a decade of heavy touring, major festival performances like FloydFest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots and notable performances like NPR's World Cafe, Paste Studio and inclusion on the WTF Podcast with Marc Maron under their belts, the trio gears up to release their most ambitious, invigorating and provocative body of work yet.

The latest by The Get Right Band examines what it means to be alive today surrounded by relentless advertising and the uninterrupted glow of a screen. "Am I Just A Battery?" is out everywhere now, along with its official music video. The psych-indie rock trio's highly anticipated fifth studio album iTopia is due out April 7 and is available for pre-order now. Catch The Get Right Band live this spring throughout the East Coast with additional dates to be announced soon, and select tickets on sale now here. Connect with The Get Right Band on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay up-to-date with much more to come.

The Get Right Band 2023 Tour

Apr. 7 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station w/ Disco Risque

Apr. 8 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

Apr. 13 - Saluda, NC - The Purple Onion

Apr. 14 - Brevard, NC - 185 King Street

Apr. 22 - Salisbury, NC - Earth Day Jam

May 5 - Hickory, NC - Sails Original Music Series

May 6 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Arts Fest

May 12 - Floyd, VA - Dogtown Roadhouse

May 13 - Charlotte, NC - US National Whitewater Center

May 25 - Frederick, MD - New Spire Arts

May 26 - Washington D.C. - Pearl Street Warehouse

May 27 - Manchester, CT - The Main Pub

May 28 - Greenfield, MA - StrangeCreek Campout

May 31 - Norwood, MA - Extended Play Sessions

Jun. 1 - New York, NY - Arlene's Grocery

Jun. 2 - Landsdowne, PA - Jamey's House of Music

Jun. 29 - Spartanburg, SC - Music on Main

Jul. 15 - Greensboro, NC - Grove Vineyards & Winery

Photo credit: Eleanor Underhill