The Fray Set Global 'How To Save A Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour'

Multi-Platinum band The Fray is set to embark on a highly anticipated global tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, How to Save a Life. How to Save a Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour will span 20 U.S. cities and 14 international stops, giving fans across the globe the chance to relive the music that defined a generation and has amassed over 12B total streams.

TICKET INFORMATION

Artist Pre-Sale: February 19 at 10 AM local time

Local Pre-Sales (Radio, Venue, Promoter): February 20 at 10 AM Local

Spotify Pre-Sale: February 20 at 10 AM local time in the UK & EU, 12 PM local U.S.

General On-Sale: February 21 at 10 AM local time

Purchase Tickets: https://thefray.com/ VIP packages will be available, featuring a meet-and-greet with the band and/or a merch bundle upgrade.



Released in 2005, How to Save a Life became a defining album of the 2000s, earning critical acclaim and producing chart-topping singles like “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and the 5X Platinum title track. Reaching the top spot on the Billboard 200 Chart, the album’s deeply personal lyrics and emotive sound resonated with fans worldwide, cementing The Fray as a household name. Two decades later, the music continues to inspire and connect generations.

“We wrote songs in our parents’ basements and our grandpa’s barn, dreaming of playing our music with the world one day. We never imagined that the songs from How to Save a Life would still hold new meaning 20 years later,” said lead vocalist Joe King. “It’s an incredible honor to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary on tour this summer. We can’t wait to perform these songs and share their stories with you. Come sing with us—we’ll see you soon!”

The Fray, consisting of King, longtime guitarist Dave Welsh, and drummer Ben Wysocki, will kick off How to Save a Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour on July 25 in Dallas, TX. The tour will stop in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Nashville before concluding internationally in Dublin, Ireland on November 22. The Strike will support all U.S. dates, with Landon Barker joining select shows. International support will be announced soon.

The newly added dates are in addition to the previously announced stops on The Fray Is Back Tour, supporting their 6-song EP of the same name, released last fall. This includes their Top 30 single, “Time Well Wasted.” Listen The Fray is Back HERE.

THE FRAY TOUR DATES

March 15 - Chandler, AZ | Ostrich Festival +

April 17 - Charleston, SC | Charleston Music Hall +

April 18 - Norfolk, VA | The NorVa +

April 19 - Bristol, VA | Hard Rock Live - Bristol +

April 24 - Raleigh, NC | The Ritz +

April 25 - Richmond, VA | The National +

April 26 - Charles Town, WV | Hollywood Casino +

May 9 - Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom +

May 10 - Columbia, MO | Blue Note +

May 16 - Las Vegas, NV | Bel-Aire Backyard +

May 18 - San Diego, CA | Wonderfront +

May 23 - Ft. Wayne, IN | The Clyde Theatre +

May 24 - Decatur, IL | Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre +

June 27 - Grand Rapids, MI | 20 Monroe +

June 28 - Milwaukee, WI | Summerfest +

July 6 - Trois-Rivieres, QC | FestiVoix de Trois-Rivieres +

July 25 - Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom *

July 26 - Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theatre *

July 27 - Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center *

July 29 - Orlando, FL | House of Blues *

July 30 - Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle *

August 1 - Washington, DC | Anthem *

August 2 - Philadelphia, PA | Fillmore *

August 3 - Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 5 - New York, NY | The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

August 7 - Toronto, ONT | History *

August 8 - Detroit, MI | Fillmore *

August 9 - Cleveland, OH | Agora Theatre *

August 12 - Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium *

August 14 - Indianapolis, IN | Rock the Ruins *

August 15 - Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre *

August 16 - Minneapolis, MN | Fillmore *

August 19 - Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre *

August 20 - Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom *

August 22 - Oakland, CA | Fox Theater *^

August 23 - Los Angeles, CA | Wiltern *^

September 26 - Ocean City, MD | Ocean’s Calling Festival *

November 1 - Warsaw, Poland | Progresja

November 2 - Berlin, Germany | Huxleys Neue Welt

November 4 - Stockholm, Sweden | Annexet

November 5 - Oslo, Norway | Union Scene

November 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark | Vega

November 8 - Hamburg, Germany | Docks

November 10 - Utrecht, Netherlands | TivoliVredenburg

November 11 - Cologne, Germany | E-Werk

November 13 - Paris, France | Salle Pleyel

November 15 - Glasgow, UK | SWG3 TV Studio

November 17 - Manchester, UK | Albert Hall

November 18 - London, UK | O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 21 - Belfast, Northern Ireland | The Telegraph Building

November 22 - Dublin, Ireland | 3Olympia

+ previously announced dates for The Fray is Back Tour

* The Strike as direct support

^ Landon Barker opening

About The Fray:

Following a triumphant return in 2024 after a decade-long hiatus, The Fray is continuing their headlining tour, The Fray Is Back, through the spring. Named after their recently released EP, this is a new chapter for the multi-Platinum-selling band, with vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter Joe King taking over lead vocals alongside longtime guitarist Dave Welsh and drummer Ben Wysocki. This summer, The Fray will launch their How to Save a Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour in July, celebrating the milestone of their iconic debut album. When the Colorado-bred group first emerged in the early 2000s, The Fray introduced the world to a deeply emotional, alt-rock sound—timeless yet inventive, arena-sized yet profoundly intimate. Over the years, their soul-searching songwriting and dynamic sound earned them four GRAMMY Award nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, multiple Billboard Top 10 hits, and a devoted global fanbase. Their breakout single, “How To Save A Life,” spent an incredible 58 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the unofficial anthem of ABC’s Emmy-winning show “Grey’s Anatomy.” Rolling Stone praised their “stick-in-your-head hooks and eloquent narratives,” while the Los Angeles Times called their music “melodically rich.” Their 2005 debut full length project, How To Save A Life, is RIAA-certified 4x Platinum in the U.S. and remains one of the best-selling digital debuts of all time. The band is working on new music to come later this year.

Photo Credit: Ryan Reichert

