The Fold Share Sixth Studio Album 'Stereo Fire'

Chicago-based rock band The Fold is thrilled to announce their new album, Stereo Fire. In their latest music adventure, The Fold focuses on telling their story, getting deep and rocking hard than ever before.

"This album describes life in the present where everything is coming at us from all angles. The good, the bad, and the scary all have the spotlight," says Dan Castady. "Stereo Fire is about finding yourself amidst the chaos and healing."

The new collection of songs features pop anthems alongside fast punk and ballads and is lyrically driven as much as it is a nostalgic exploration the band's roots and where they've come from.

The Fold has released six full-length albums, 30+ LEGO Ninjago tracks, a slew of NFL songs, and even a World Series Anthem for their hometown Chicago Cubs.

The Fold is a globally recognized rock band that has embodied the childhood of a generation. Since brothers' Dan and George Castady joined forces in 2010, they've amassed an audience of faithful listeners through their heartfelt music and ability to write undeniable anthems for LEGO Ninjago, Chicago Cubs and the NFL.

As their diverse group of fans around the world continue to reach adulthood, The Fold is ready with their highly anticipated album Stereo Fire.

Listen to the new album here: