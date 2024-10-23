The Driver Era Release Upbeat New Single 'Don't Walk Away'

Listen to the new single from The Driver Era now.
Alt-pop duo THE DRIVER ERA, consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, have released their brand new single, “Don’t Walk Away.” The track premiered exclusively on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop, and is out everywhere now.
A groovy, upbeat single, “Don’t Walk Away” sees THE DRIVER ERA further embracing confessional songwriting. Lyrics detailing an unexpected relationship are backed by a bouncing guitar riff and a bright synth, capturing the thrill of a whirlwind romance. The band gave fans an early listen of the track at their special sold-out one-night-only Los Angeles show at the Wiltern in August, electrifying the crowd and proving early that the song is sure to be a hit.
The single follows last month’s release of hook-laden earworm “You Keep Me Up At Night” and February single “Get Off My Phone,” a modern-day breakup anthem that had the duo stepping into a more alternative sound. In August, THE DRIVER ERA premiered their first ever concert film, live at the greek, on Veeps, further immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. With over 500 million global streams to date, 75 million YouTube views, and 33 million combined social followers, THE DRIVER ERA have solidified themselves as a driving force in the alt-pop space.
2024 has been a major touring year for THE DRIVER ERA, seeing them embark on a headlining North American run, followed by performances at Lollapalooza festivals in South America and an epic performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. They are currently on an expansive European tour, concluding October 27th in Oslo, Norway. In January 2025, they’ll take to the road again for their newly announced massive global tour. Full list of dates below, and tickets can be found HERE.
October 25 - Frederiksberg, Denmark - Falkoner Salen
October 26 - Fryshuset Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden
October 27 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
Jan 18 – Auckland, NZ – Town Hall
January 21 – Brisbane, AUS – Fortitude Music Hall
January 24 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion
January 25 – Melbourne, AUS – Festival Hall
January 27 – Adelaide, AUS – Hindley St Music Hall
March 7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium
March 8 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
March 10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
March 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
March 13 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center
March 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
March 19 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
March 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
March 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
March 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert Hall
April 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio Obras Sanitarias
April 27 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolicán
April 30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Sacadura 154
May 02 – São Paulo, BR – Tokio Marine Hall
May 30 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
May 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
June 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
June 6 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater
June 7 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
June 9 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park
June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
June 13 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
June 16 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
June 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Venue TBA
June 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
June 21 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
June 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
June 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
June 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
July 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
July 9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
July 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 12 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
July 15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
The band, which consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, aren’t new to the industry by any means. Since their debut single ‘Preacher Man’ in 2018, they have amassed over 500 million global streams to date, 75 million YouTube views, and 33 million combined. With their signature sound and larger-than-life live show, THE DRIVER ERA has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER, MTV, and many others. Their studio albums are only one half of what makes THE DRIVER ERA special. From their beginnings as members of the band R5, the duo are veterans when it comes to touring. Known for creating a live show that doubles as a party, the band has sold out shows across the globe — reaching everywhere from Asia to the U.S. to Europe and South America (and everywhere else in between). In addition to being a dynamic and talented musician, Ross is also an acclaimed actor, starring in Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer’ and more. He was recently featured in the viral music video for Troye Sivan’s, “One Of Your Girls.”
Photo credit: @gracet0m
