The Doobie Brothers Add Additional New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Dates to 2024 Tour

Due to overwhelming demand, four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have announced additional New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut dates for The 2024 Tour. The band will play The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on September 30 and October 1, the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, NJ on October 4, and the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 5. The 2024 Tour follows The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour which has had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

Tickets for these added tour dates go on sale Friday, August 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. Citi is the official card of the Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more. For complete tour and ticket information visit LiveNation.com.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. In 2023, the band released a new single, “Lahaina”, their first release since their 2021 album Liberté. The song, which also featured Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono, is in support of those affected by the devastating fires in Maui last year. Along with this new music, The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

About The Doobie Brothers

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare “diamond record.” In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on stage. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers released their autobiography, Long Train Runnin’ on July 26, 2022.

