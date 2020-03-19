The Debut Gallery EP From James Pepper Out Now

Welcome to Gallery. A space with no sonic boundaries, a label driven solely by mood and emotion. Be it late afternoon grooves at an open air to 4am techno in a dusty warehouse. Born in Sydney's Marrickville, Gallery is governed by a community ethos, where art and those who create it is championed to the enth degree.



Kickstarting the label's release journey with GLRY001 comes James Pepper. A figurehead amongst young Sydney producers, staking their claim on the global circuit. Pep's already swapped headphones with the likes of Gerd Jansen, Denis Sulta, COEO, Hunee and is a close companion of Berlin's Black Loops with whom he has a handful of collaborations. During last year, James spent a decent chunk of time in the Eurozone, surfing his way through studios, honing the records for Gallery's maiden exhibition.



Combining grunt and class comes 'For All My Wrongs', a fitting motif for Gallery's debut release. Think a beauty and the beast record, all wrapped up in a delicate bow. Subbed out kick drums shake hands with rich swelling chords, culminating in a brilliant club whirlpool. Settle in on the ride to work or on a dimly lit dance floor.



Next up is 'All Star', a certified chugging motorcade. Acid licks and a provocative vocal sample combine, taking this track to the highest of heights. If you've caught James play lately, you will have heard this one play out to raucous cheers! 'All Star' has also been given the lounge treatment via a remix from close pal and Melbourne native Cassettes for Kids.



James's last offer on the Gallery Recordings tasting plate is 'Stampede (Of The Elephants)'. A thumping hor d'oeuvre of crisp snares and spacey tones, that strides with serious confidence.



At Gallery, the artwork is centrepiece, with a new collaborative artist commissioned for each release. For the first release we worked with Italian collective Trash.Been. Their crew consists of five anonymous designers who met at University that bonded over a mutual love for Trash Art. Each of them has their unique style and skills that they utilize when collaborating digitally from different cities across Italy.



2020 has only just begun and Pepper's next trip around the sun is looking bright. With a solid catalogue under his belt (that's seemingly growing day-by-day) he recently joined dance music dons in Ben UFO, Hunee and The Black Madonna at Day's Like This Festival. Storming on, he was set to play along side Peggy Gou and embark on his very first national headline tour this May, however those dates are sadly postponed due to Covid-19. Instead James is embracing the digital medium and hosting a Live stream EP launch on Thursday March 26 with some very special guests.



Pepper with that...?





