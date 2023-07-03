The Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline Tour

The Darkness, Britain’s world-renowned and hugely-beloved rock band extraordinaire, have announced nine new shows for the Permission To Land 20 world tour, which will run through the UK and Ireland in December.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 9am Friday 7th July 2023 and can be purchased via https://www.thedarknesslive.com/tour-dates/

Regarding the shows frontman Justin Hawkins says, “We, The Darkness, are delighted to announce that we’ll be hitting the road in the U.K. once again. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Permission to Land, our set will include every song from our debut album faithfully reproduced (with additional clam notes and meanderings) in the order in which they appear on the record.

We’ll also play all of your favourite Darkness songs from the rest of our illustrious and tipsy turvy career. It will be the best show you’ll see this year. I should know, I’m the singer and also a YouTube music expert.”

UK & IRELAND PERMISSION TO LAND 20 TOUR DATES

02-Dec – Belfast, Telegraph Building

03-Dec – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

08-Dec – Norwich, UEA

09-Dec – London, The Roundhouse

11-Dec – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

12-Dec – Manchester, New Century Hall

14-Dec – Bristol, Beacon

15-Dec – Nottingham, Rock City

16-Dec – Wolverhampton, The Wulfrun at The Halls

The UK & Ireland tour dates are part of the previously announced Permission To Land 20 world tour which starts in October in North America and continues through Europe.

The shows promise to be a grand spectacle with the band playing the much-lauded, award-winning, foot-stomping, guitar-wailing, groove-making masterpiece in full.

Kicking off with the splendid rifferama of ‘Black Shuck’ they’ll blast their way through all of Permission To Land’s 11 tracks, including ‘Growing On Me’, ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’, ‘Giving Up’, ‘Love On The Rocks With No Ice’, ‘Get Your Hands Off My Woman’ and of course the iconic ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’.

In addition to that splendid confection of rock brilliance, Justin, Dan, Frankie and Rufus will pump out a bonus ‘Best Of The Rest’ set, stuffed to the gills with all the hits and fan favourites from their six subsequent studio albums.

There will also be a very special expanded Permission To Land deluxe album release coming later this year via Warner Music, with further details to be revealed VERY soon.