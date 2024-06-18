The Cult Preview Soon-To-Be-Announced U.S. 40th Anniversary Tour With Select West Coast Dates

Tickets for the U.S. and Canadian dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time.
The Cult’s 40th anniversary tour, which kicks off in July with the band’s first wave of European dates, before heading to Canada, and back to the band’s native U.K., sees an early preview of the soon-to-be-announced 2025 U.S. tour with select Western U.S. dates this September:
Tickets for the U.S. and Canadian dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. Ticket links and VIP information can be found at Thecult.us.
The Cult hold a significant place in musical history due to their pioneering use of post-punk, hard rock, and experimentalism, pushing boundaries and influencing countless bands across multiple genres. With their musical prowess, uncompromising attitude and captivating stage presence, they forged a distinct identity while charting new territory for bands to explore. From Billy Duffy’s formative, and influential, years in the Manchester underground, to Ian Astbury’s groundbreaking Gathering of the Tribes, the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways.
July 11 Seville, ES Iconica
July 12 Madrid, ES Noches del Botanica
July 14 Valencia, ES Jardins de Viveros
July 16 Porto, PT Coliseu
July 17 Lisbon, PT Coliseu
July 20 Co Laouis, IE Forestfest Festival
July 23 Prague, CZ Archa Theatre
July 24 Vienna, AT Gasometer
July 25 Opatija, CT Opatija Summer Stage
July 27 Milan, IT Carroponte
July 28 Pratteln, CH Z7 Summer Nights
July 30 Warsaw, PL Letnia Scena Progresji
July 31 Berlin, DE Huxley’s Neue Welt
August 2 Rejmyre, SE Skogsröjet
August 4 Cologne, DE Carlswerk Victoria
August 5 Tilburg, NL 013
August 6 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
August 8 Hamburg, DE Grosse Freheit
August 9 Skanderborg, DK Smukfest
September 4 Montreal, QC MTelus
September 6 Toronto, ON History
September 7 Windsor, ON The Coliseum at Caesars Windsor
September 10 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
September 11 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
September 13 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Center
September 14 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Resort Casino – Greaty Eagle Event Center
September 15 Edmonton, ON River Cree Casino & Resort
September 17 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre
September 19 Victoria, BC Royal Theatre
September 21 Salem, OR The Elsinore Theatre
September 23 Auburn, WA Muckleshoot Indian Casino
September 25 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium
September 27 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 28 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue at Thunder Valley
September 29 Highland, CA Yaamava Theater
October 1 Valley Center, CA The Event Center at Harrahs Resort SoCal
October 21 Leicester, UK De Montfort
October 22 Swansea, UK Swansea Arena
October 24 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
October 25 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo
October 27 Bristol, UK Bristol Beacon
October 29 York, UK Barbican
October 30 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall
November 1 Portsmouth, UK Guildhall
November 2 Wolverhampton, UK Wolverhampton Civic at The Halls
November 4 London, UK Royal Albert Hall
November 5 London, UK Roundhouse
The Cult formed in 1984 England, with the seminal post-punk band going on to sell millions of albums with numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications. Ian Astbury (vocals) and Billy Duffy (guitar) have released 11 studio albums over The Cult’s career. The band, dubbed “Shamanic goths”, found international renown with the 1985 album, Love, which featured the enduring rock anthem “She Sells Sanctuary,” as well as the oft-heard follow-up single ,“Rain.” Electric arrived in 1989, with journalists saying the collection of songs (particularly “Love Removal Machine,” “Wild Flower” and “Lil’ Devil”) “swaggers, crunches and howls.” Most recently, The Cult released Under the Midnight Sun. A review of the eight-song album succinctly said “rock’s unquenchable melodramatists have the fire in their eyes still.” In late 2023, Astbury and Duffy reformed Death Cult for a series of live performances including a sole U.S. date at The Theatre at The Ace Hotel and a limited run of U.K. dates including back-to-back sold out shows at the Brixton Electric. Over the early months of 2024, the band has performed on The Howard Stern Show and begun a series of vinyl reissues of their full slate of critically-acclaimed albums.
Photo credit: Jackie Middleton
