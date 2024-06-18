The Cult Preview Soon-To-Be-Announced U.S. 40th Anniversary Tour With Select West Coast Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cult’s 40th anniversary tour, which kicks off in July with the band’s first wave of European dates, before heading to Canada, and back to the band’s native U.K., sees an early preview of the soon-to-be-announced 2025 U.S. tour with select Western U.S. dates this September:

Tickets for the U.S. and Canadian dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. Ticket links and VIP information can be found at Thecult.us.

The Cult hold a significant place in musical history due to their pioneering use of post-punk, hard rock, and experimentalism, pushing boundaries and influencing countless bands across multiple genres. With their musical prowess, uncompromising attitude and captivating stage presence, they forged a distinct identity while charting new territory for bands to explore. From Billy Duffy’s formative, and influential, years in the Manchester underground, to Ian Astbury’s groundbreaking Gathering of the Tribes, the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways.

The Cult tour dates:

July 11 Seville, ES Iconica

July 12 Madrid, ES Noches del Botanica

July 14 Valencia, ES Jardins de Viveros

July 16 Porto, PT Coliseu

July 17 Lisbon, PT Coliseu

July 20 Co Laouis, IE Forestfest Festival

July 23 Prague, CZ Archa Theatre

July 24 Vienna, AT Gasometer

July 25 Opatija, CT Opatija Summer Stage

July 27 Milan, IT Carroponte

July 28 Pratteln, CH Z7 Summer Nights

July 30 Warsaw, PL Letnia Scena Progresji

July 31 Berlin, DE Huxley’s Neue Welt

August 2 Rejmyre, SE Skogsröjet

August 4 Cologne, DE Carlswerk Victoria

August 5 Tilburg, NL 013

August 6 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

August 8 Hamburg, DE Grosse Freheit

August 9 Skanderborg, DK Smukfest

September 4 Montreal, QC MTelus

September 6 Toronto, ON History

September 7 Windsor, ON The Coliseum at Caesars Windsor

September 10 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

September 11 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

September 13 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Center

September 14 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Resort Casino – Greaty Eagle Event Center

September 15 Edmonton, ON River Cree Casino & Resort

September 17 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

September 19 Victoria, BC Royal Theatre

September 21 Salem, OR The Elsinore Theatre

September 23 Auburn, WA Muckleshoot Indian Casino

September 25 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium

September 27 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 28 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 29 Highland, CA Yaamava Theater

October 1 Valley Center, CA The Event Center at Harrahs Resort SoCal

October 21 Leicester, UK De Montfort

October 22 Swansea, UK Swansea Arena

October 24 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

October 25 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

October 27 Bristol, UK Bristol Beacon

October 29 York, UK Barbican

October 30 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall

November 1 Portsmouth, UK Guildhall

November 2 Wolverhampton, UK Wolverhampton Civic at The Halls

November 4 London, UK Royal Albert Hall

November 5 London, UK Roundhouse

The Cult formed in 1984 England, with the seminal post-punk band going on to sell millions of albums with numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications. Ian Astbury (vocals) and Billy Duffy (guitar) have released 11 studio albums over The Cult’s career. The band, dubbed “Shamanic goths”, found international renown with the 1985 album, Love, which featured the enduring rock anthem “She Sells Sanctuary,” as well as the oft-heard follow-up single ,“Rain.” Electric arrived in 1989, with journalists saying the collection of songs (particularly “Love Removal Machine,” “Wild Flower” and “Lil’ Devil”) “swaggers, crunches and howls.” Most recently, The Cult released Under the Midnight Sun. A review of the eight-song album succinctly said “rock’s unquenchable melodramatists have the fire in their eyes still.” In late 2023, Astbury and Duffy reformed Death Cult for a series of live performances including a sole U.S. date at The Theatre at The Ace Hotel and a limited run of U.K. dates including back-to-back sold out shows at the Brixton Electric. Over the early months of 2024, the band has performed on The Howard Stern Show and begun a series of vinyl reissues of their full slate of critically-acclaimed albums.

Photo credit: Jackie Middleton

