The Chainsmokers & Ship Wrek Share New Deluxe Track 'The Fall'

Fresh off the release of their fourth album So Far So Good, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Dance chart last month, The Chainsmokers and Ship Wrek have come together to release their new song "The Fall".

The track is the first of three to come from The Chainsmokers' deluxe album So Far So Good (+ The Fall). Alongside the song release comes the official lyric video and a trippy, digitized visualizer created by Spencer Miller.

On Wednesday, The Chainsmokers delivered the television debut of their new album track "I Love U" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

To celebrate the release of "The Fall", The Chainsmokers and Ship Wrek are hosting a remix competition for the song on Skio. Fans can submit their remix by July 26 for a chance to win $10,000 in prizes from world-class partners Genelec, Arturia, Spitfire Audio, Sonarworks SoundID, XLN Audio, Oeksound, D16 Group and KALI Audio.

The Chainsmokers also recently announced they will bring their high-energy shows back on the road for their international So Far So Good Tour with dates around the world throughout the remainder of 2022. Tickets are available here. See full list of dates below!

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

May 21 - Baltimore, MD - Infieldfest*

June 25 - Chicago, IL - Pride In The Park*

July 1 - Atlantic City, NJ - Etess Arena Hard Rock

July 8 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Harveys Outdoor Arena

July 13 - Calgary, AB - Badlands Music Festival*

July 21 - Mykonos, GR - Cavo Paradiso

July 23 - Montreal, QC - Beach Club

July 29 - Toronto, ON - Veld Music Festival*

August 5 - Quebec City, QC - Les Grandes Fetes Telus

August 6 - Kansas City, KS - Breakaway Festival*

August 8 - Mykonos, GR - Cavo Paradiso

August 12 - Chorzow, PL - Fest Festival*

August 13 - Saalburg Beach, DE - Sonnemondsterne

August 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Breakaway Festival*

August 26 - Columbus, OH - Breakaway Festival*

Sept 11 - Nashville, TN - Blended Festival*

Sept 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Sept 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Sept 25 - Austin, TX - Blended Festival*

Oct 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - Greek Berkeley

Nov 3 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov 6 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena

Nov 8 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

Nov 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Nov 11 - Milan, IT - Lorenzini District

Nov 14 - Munich, DE - Zenith

Nov 16 - Paris, France - Zenith

Nov 17 - Brussels, BE - Forest National

Nov 20 - Tampa, FL - Blended Festival*

Dec 27 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

* denotes festival