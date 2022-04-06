The Chainsmokers Announce Album 'So Far So Good'

Today, The Chainsmokers have announced that their upcoming album So Far So Good will released on May 13 via DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records.

The 13-track album is available pre-save/pre-add and pre-order now.

Plus, check out the track list below, which features their recent hit single, "iPad." The brand new album trailer is available to watch below.

Track List

1. Riptide

2. High

3. iPad

4. Maradona

5. Solo Mission

6. Something Different

7. I Love U

8. If You're Serious

9. Channel 1

10. Testing

11. In Too Deep

12. I Hope You Change Your Mind

13. Cyanide

Watch the album trailer here: