The California Roots And Arts Festival Releases 2022 Line-Up
Cali Roots has expanded to four days, officially kicking off on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
The California Roots Music & Arts Festival is excited to announce additions to the line-up. Joining the already exceptional line-up is Stephen Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Protoje Feat Lila Iké and Sevana, Brother Ali, Sa-Roc, Slightly Stoopid, to name a few. The destination festival's new additions will share the stage with Cali Roots main stays Rebelution, Atmosphere, Chronixx, and Damian Marley and sees debut performances from renown Sean Paul, Ice Cube and Sublime With Rome. Continuing to grow the premier reggae, roots, and hip hop festival, Cali Roots has expanded to four days, officially kicking off on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The new artist announcement and day by day breakdown is listed below with more artists to be announced. Tickets are on sale and slated to go fast, purchase here: https://californiarootsfestival.com/.Dan Sheehan, Co-Producer states, "The past year has been very challenging, giving many of us more time to reflect on what's important. The Cali Roots community is amazing, supportive, and made clear on how much this festival means to them. We want our community to know that we have been listening and expanded the festival to ensure the best programming yet! We are excited about the artists joining us in 2022, and feel that we have put together something for everyone to enjoy." He adds, "To everyone that has stuck by us, bought our merch, or sent positive messages our way, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are dedicated to producing another unforgettable event and are counting the days until we are together again." Ticketholders that have questions or concerns can contact solutions@californiarootspresents.com for more details. Cali Roots fans can still celebrate this year with the Can't Stop The Music 2021 an online festival experience. It kicks off this year on May 28-30th for THREE incredible days of Cali Roots magic from the comforts of home. The online festival experience will feature a mix of new and classic Cali Roots sets from all of the fan favorites from 311, Dirty Heads, SOJA, Trevor Hall, HIRIE, Alborosie Official Page, Nattali Rize to so many more! In celebration of the event, Can't Stop The Music gear is available at CaliforniaRootsBrand.com. RSVP to the online fest now at: https://fb.me/e/TDeUcOfI.
Cali Roots 2022 Line-Up
FRIDAY, May 27
THURSDAY, May 26
Dirty Heads
Stephen Marley
Protoje Feat Lila Iké and Sevana
Fortunate Youth
Alborosie
Demarco
DENM
Turbulence
Tropidelic
Eli Mac
Rebelution
Atmosphere
Chronixx
Pepper
J Boog
Brother Ali
Tarrus Riley
The Movement
Satsang
Nattali Rize
Sa-Roc
EarthKry
Natural Vibrations
Arise Roots
Kash'd Out SATURDAY, May 28
Slightly Stoopid
Sean Paul
Tribal Seeds
Trevor Hall
The Green
Collie Buddz
The Expendables
HIRIE
Dub Inc
Bumpin Uglies
The Elovaters
FIA
Sensi Trails SUNDAY, May 29
Damian Marley
Ice Cube
Jimmy Cliff
Common Kings
Durand Jones and The Indications
Anthony B
Cultura Profética
Iya Terra
Mike Love
Keznamdi
Through The Roots
Artikal Sound System
Vana Liya
Sublime With Rome