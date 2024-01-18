The Brook & The Bluff Announce Support For Headlining US Tour From WILLIS, Teenage Dads, And Hotel Fiction

The Brook & The Bluff today announced supporting acts for their upcoming US tour. WILLIS will support the first leg of dates starting in Asheville, NC and concluding in Oklahoma City, OK. Teenage Dads will support starting in Tucson, AZ and ending in Columbia, MO. Hotel Fiction will support select dates for the final leg starting in Madison, WI through Opelika, AL.

The previously announced run of 2024 US headline dates follows the completion of their North American headline tour in 2023, supporting their latest release Bluebeard. Last year, the band sold out shows in New York, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Toronto and many more.

Bluebeard is a career defining record for the band and the early fan response suggests it will be a breakthrough moment for them. Singles “Long Limbs,” “Tangerine,” “Headfirst,”& “Hiding,” all tracks that show the depth of this album, a mix of indie folk, fused with touches of funk and deep grooves.

In recent years, The Brook & The Bluff's incandescent harmonies, winning arrangements, and observational acumen have placed them firmly at the center of the indie-folk revival. They are now, by far, one of the most successful young bands at folk-rock's amorphous contemporary edge, fusing the craft of the past with the ideas and avenues of the present. With a dozen songs that won't let go, their forthcoming third album, Bluebeard, makes an unequivocal case as to why.

﻿Upcoming Tour Dates

Tickets

2/15 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

2/16 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom*

2/17 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal*

2/19 - Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar & Grill*

2/20 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall*

2/24 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre*

2/25 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall*

2/27 - Savannah, GA @ District Live*

3/1 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live*

3/2 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall Little Rock*

3/3 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall*

3/7 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole^

3/8 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's^

3/9 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater^

3/10 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory^

3/15 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre^

3/16 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre^

3/19 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note^

4/3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

4/4 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre#

4/5 - Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club#

4/6 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird#

4/9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre#

4/11 - Richmond, VA @ The National#

4/12 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater#

4/13 - Charleston, SC @ The Windjammer#

4/16 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

4/18 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live#

4/19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room#

4/20 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

4/21 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall#

4/26 - Opelika, AL @ The Railyard#

Support from WILLIS *

Support From Teenage Dads ^

Support from Hotel Fiction #

Photo by Noah Tidmore