The Brook & The Bluff Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Long Limbs'

The album will be released on September 15.
The Brook & The Bluff is perfectly poised between the past and the present, at an unexpected crossroads where indie rock and folk-rock have found new frontiers and possibilities online. Their new album Bluebeard, will be released on September 15th via AWAL, feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now.
Released today is the first song from the album titled “Long Limbs” a song about the highs and lows of being in love and the work that goes into a relationship but also a reminder to just be present and let yourself be with someone that makes you happy.
Frontman Joseph Settine tells us the song “Captures the feeling of being in and out of love with someone, and the limbo stages in between that test your belief in love at all. It’s about dancing around real intimacy, trying to fight it, and realizing that fight is a narrow path to life so you give in.”
The Brook & The Bluff have already made a name for themselves on the live circuit playing electric sets at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Firefly and Wonderfront. Having previously toured with Mt Joy, Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise amongst others, the band will headline their biggest rooms yet on a national tour starting this September, all dates can be found below.
9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club
10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale
10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co
11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine
11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Photo by Noah Tidmore
