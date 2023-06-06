The Brook & The Bluff Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Long Limbs'

The Brook & The Bluff is perfectly poised between the past and the present, at an unexpected crossroads where indie rock and folk-rock have found new frontiers and possibilities online. Their new album Bluebeard, will be released on September 15th via AWAL, feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now.

Released today is the first song from the album titled “Long Limbs” a song about the highs and lows of being in love and the work that goes into a relationship but also a reminder to just be present and let yourself be with someone that makes you happy.

Frontman Joseph Settine tells us the song “Captures the feeling of being in and out of love with someone, and the limbo stages in between that test your belief in love at all. It’s about dancing around real intimacy, trying to fight it, and realizing that fight is a narrow path to life so you give in.”

The Brook & The Bluff have already made a name for themselves on the live circuit playing electric sets at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Firefly and Wonderfront. Having previously toured with Mt Joy, Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise amongst others, the band will headline their biggest rooms yet on a national tour starting this September, all dates can be found below.

Tour Dates

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club

10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co

11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Photo by Noah Tidmore