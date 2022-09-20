Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Bronx Release 'Blowtorch' Single Ahead of Fall Tour

The Bronx will kick off a North American tour on Oct. 4.

Sep. 20, 2022  

The Bronx, who kick off a North American tour on Oct. 4, have released "Blowtorch," a song recorded during the sessions for Bronx VI but previously only available via a limited edition flexi-disc.

"'Blowtorch' is an ode to the road! A song about living life to the fullest one show at a time," says Matt Caughthran. "This fall tour with The Chats, Drug Church, Scowl, Robot monster, and Meat Wave will definitely be some of the craziest shows we have EVER played. Every band rips and we can't wait to share the stage with 'em. Madness guaranteed."

The upcoming five-week trek are some of the SoCal band's first headlining dates in support of the widely-praised Bronx VI album, with The Bronx previously joining outings with Rancid, Dropkick Murphys and Frank Turner. Tickets are on-sale now, with links posted here.

The Bronx / The Chats co-headlining dates (Drug Church and Scowl open)

October 4 San Diego, CA Music Box

October 6 Berkeley, CA The UC Theater

October 7 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

October 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater

October 11 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

October 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

October 14 Denver, CO Summit

October 15 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater

October 16 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

October 18 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

October 19 Detroit, MI El Club

October 20 Toronto, ON The Phoenix

October 21 Montreal, QC Corona Theater

October 22 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

October 23 Boston, MA Big Night Live

The Bronx, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary, have released six albums as The Bronx, and three albums under their alter ego, Mariachi El Bronx. Their most recent release, Bronx VI, saw the SoCal band work with producer Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) on what's been described as "joyous rock'n'roll that toes the line between hard rock and hardcore punk (Consequence).

Over the album's extensive roll out, the band celebrated all things local, working with notable artists including DabsMyla, Craig Stecyk and Estevan Oriol for a series of collectible 7-inches, as well as videos and unique merch items.

The Bronx have been hailed for harnessing the "unleashed cries of youthful blue-collar anguish" (Los Angeles Times), and for writing "hard-hitting and catchy hard rock tracks" (Loudwire). The Bronx is Matt Caughthran (vocals), Joby J. Ford (guitar), Ken Horne (guitar), Brad Magers (bass) and Joey Castillo (drums).

