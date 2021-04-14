The British Music Embassy Shares More Highlights From SXSW Online 2021

The British Music Embassy is sharing more highlights from their stellar showcase at SXSW Online 2021. Those who couldn't attend can now enjoy performances from Sinead O'Brien, Enola Gay, Walt Disco, Do Nothing, Baby Queen, Penelope Isles, and more care of the SXSW YouTube page.



The clips join previously released performances from Squid, Black Country, New Road, Anna B. Savage, Virginia Wing, Chubby and the Gang, Katy J Pearson, Nayana IZ, Yard Act, Connie Constance, The Goa Express, Phoebe Green, and Onipa.



The British Music Embassy capped its 13th year at the festival with one of the strongest showcases yet. KCRW called it, "pure joy" and the Austin Chronicle said, "The showcase scratched an itch for cutting edge UK heaviness, but proved too effective because it rubbed the wound of us not being able to feel it in person."



SXSW Online 2021 was the first-ever fully digital edition of the annual music, film, and technology conference and festival. More than 30,000 registrants from around the world experienced five days and nights of sessions, film festival premieres, and music showcases, which featured more than 200 international artists, including 70 of the United Kingdom's best new emerging talents.

BME SXSW ONLINE 2021 PERFORMANCES:

"One" - Anna B Savage

"All Along the Uxbridge Road" - Chubby and the Gang

"Take Back The Radio" - Katy J Pearson

"I'm Holding Out For Something" - Virginia Wing

"Opus" - Black Country, New Road

"TNT" - Nayana IZ

"Fixer Upper" - Yard Act

"Monty Python" - Connie Constance

"Overpass" - The Goa Express

"Paddling" - Squid

"Reinvent" - Phoebe Green

"Danger" - Onipa

"Talks" - PVA **

"Does She Even Know" - IDER **

"Farabale" - Afronaut Zu **

"Jenny" - 404 Guild **

"Get Creative" feat. Nova - lau.ra **

"The Birth of a Nation" - Enola Gay **

"Blueprints" - Lilla Vargen **

"The Feeling Back" - Beauty Sleep **

"Gnarbone" - Penelope Isles **

"Cut Your Hair" - Walt Disco **

"Raw Thoughts" - Baby Queen **

"150" - Porij **

"Give A Little" - Ego Ella May **

"Kid Stuff" - Sinead O'Brien **

"LeBron James" - Do Nothing **

"LIFE'S A BITCH (BUT I LIKE IT SO MUCH)" - The Mysterines **



** Newly added performances