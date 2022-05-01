The Brazen Youth Release New Song, 'Open Outside,' and Matching Visualizer

The Brazen Youth share their new song "Open Outside", continuing upon the path the Lyme, CT trio set for themselves with this past October's Changing EP, a journey that will conclude later this year with the release of their forthcoming full-length album. "'Open Outside' is about coming to terms with all things external, abstract, and out of our control" shares the band. It was written and recorded during March 2020, when as they describe it, "the outside world was ingrained in fear and fleeting color." "Open Outside" features a sonic palate oscillating between intimate, close at hand vocals with sparse electronic effects, and expansive harp and synth saturated interludes awash in reverb.

Watch the visualizer for "Open Outside" via YouTube. Stream "Open Outside" at all DSPs: https://onerpm.link/openoutside.

The Brazen Youth recorded "Open Outside" at the Ashlawn Recording Company studio at Ashelawn Farms in Lyme, CT where the band members all grew up. The songs on their upcoming album "reflect a romanticization of prior life, and an acceptance of imperfect love and naked reality" explain the band. Stay tuned for new music and album details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Stream the Changing EP (October 2021): https://onerpm.link/changing-ep. Watch the lyric video for "Changing" on YouTube. Watch the Sophia Ragomo directed music video for "I Love It All" on YouTube.

Nicholas Lussier and Charles Dahlke formed the Brazen Youth within the otherworldly vacuum of the 300-year-old Ashlawn Farm, located in Lyme, Connecticut. Timeless and freeing, Ashlawn served as a perfect birthplace of the Brazen Youth, who's releases to date have painted a world with endless nooks in which you can lose yourself, containing meticulous threads of layered tracks and arrangements that amplify the emotionally riveting nature of the band's lyric-driven songs. Upon adding Micah Rubin to the band's lineup, The Brazen Youth emerged with a wild-spirited presence into the East Coast scene, soon gaining an empowered and fresh fan base.

www.thebrazenyouth.com