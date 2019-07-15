The Black Keys Debut 'MasterCourse' Trailer on Funny Or Die

This morning, The Black Keys debut the trailer for their "MasterCourse" via Funny or Die, where they provide secrets of their success and songwriting craft, as well as inspiration for some of their songs. Patrick Carney says, "after this course you'll be able to write music like the pros," and Dan Auerbach adds, "unless you're not naturally gifted like us, then we can't really help you."

Watch the trailer for The Black Keys "MasterCourse" below!



The Black Keys' ninth studio album, "Let's Rock," was released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records and debuted at number 1 on the US Top Current Album Chart, and number 4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. As explained in their recent New York Times profile, the band decided not to participate in the current music- business practice of bundling their album with ticket sales. The Black Keys' drummer Patrick Carney says: "We decided to avoid ticket bundling like we always have. To us, it feels like a gimmick. It exists primarily as a way to game the charts and we want no part of that." The album also debuted at number 1 in the following categories: Top Current Rock Albums, Current Alternative Album, Current Digital Albums, LP Vinyl Album, and Top Internet. Internationally, "Let's Rock" is the band's third consecutive top 10 album in the UK, debuting at number 3, as well as top 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland, amongst others.



"Let's Rock," a return to the straightforward rock of the singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney's early days as a band, was written, tracked live, and produced by Auerbach and Carney at Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville and features backing vocals from Leisa Hans and Ashley Wilcoxson. "Let's Rock" is available on all formats here.



The "Let's Rock" Tour will hit major cities (full dates below). Special guests Modest Mouse will provide support on all dates, and Shannon & The Clams, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, *repeat repeat, and Jessy Wilson will each open select shows on the tour. The band also headlines 2019's Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21. Tickets for all dates are on sale here.



Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have released nine studio albums: their debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014) and, most recently, "Let's Rock" (2019). The band has won six Grammy Awards and headlined festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball.

The Black Keys Tour Dates:



Sep 21 /// Las Vegas, NV /// Life Is Beautiful+

Sep 23 /// Denver, CO /// Pepsi Center*

Sep 24 /// Kansas City, MO /// Sprint Center*

Sep 25 /// St. Louis, MO /// Enterprise Center*

Sep 27 /// Chicago, IL /// United Center*

Sep 28 /// Minneapolis, MN /// Target Center*

Sep 30 /// Cleveland, OH /// Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

Oct 01 /// Nashville, TN /// Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 02 /// Columbus, OH /// Nationwide Arena*

Oct 04 /// Milwaukee, WI /// Fiserv Forum#

Oct 05 /// Detroit, MI /// Little Caesars Arena#

Oct 07 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// PPG Paints Arena#

Oct 08 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// Van Andel Arena#

Oct 09 /// Toronto, ON /// Scotiabank Arena#

Oct 11 /// Boston, MA /// TD Garden#

Oct 12 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem#

Oct 14 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Wells Fargo Arena#

Oct 15 /// Brooklyn, NY /// Barclays Center#

Oct 16 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem%

Nov 05 /// Sunrise, FL /// BB&T Center^

Nov 06 /// Orlando, FL /// Amway Center^

Nov 08 /// Raleigh, NC /// PNC Arena^

Nov 09 /// Atlanta, GA /// State Farm Arena^

Nov 12 /// Houston, TX /// Toyota Center^

Nov 13 /// Austin, TX /// Frank Erwin Center^

Nov 14 /// Fort Worth, TX /// Dickies Arena^

Nov 16 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Talking Stick Resort Arena^

Nov 17 /// San Diego, CA /// Pechanga Arena^

Nov 19 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Forum^

Nov 20 /// San Francisco, CA /// Chase Center^

Nov 22 /// Portland, OR /// Moda Center^

Nov 23 /// Tacoma, WA /// Tacoma Dome^

Nov 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^

+Festival Date

*w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams

% w/ Modest Mouse and Jimmy "Duck" Holmes





