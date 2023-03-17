The Black Crowes Releases 'Shake Your Money Maker Live'

The Black Crowes are pleased to release The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live, an ode to the band reuniting and following their epic 2021-2022 anniversary tour with over 100 dates worldwide.

The album includes the best performances from the "Shake Your Money Maker Tour" of each track off the original album, and all their hits LIVE. Available everywhere digitally, on CD and vinyl, via Silver Arrow, the record includes two bonus tracks of The Black Crowes covering "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)" by The Rolling Stones and "Rock & Roll" by the Velvet Underground.

Purchase and stream The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live HERE

Off the heels of their critically acclaimed "Shake Your Money Maker" Tour, fans can catch the band on the road again this year with previously announced performance and festival dates set in North and South America throughout 2023. For more information, please visit www.theblackcrowes.com.

Listen to the new album here:

2023 PERFORMANCE DATES

March 16 - Luna Park - - Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 19 - Foro Sol | Vive Latino - Mexico City, Mexico

April 14 - JJ Grey's Blackwater Sol Revue - St. Augustine, FL

April 23 - Moon Crush - - Miramar Beach, FL

April 27 - MerleFest - - Wilkesboro, NC

May 6 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort - Lincoln, CA

May 7 - BeachLife Festival - - Redondo Beach, CA

July 1 - NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend - Chicago, IL

July 29 - FloydFest - - Check, Virginia

August 26 - Evolution Festival - - St. Louis, MO

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker.

Fueled by singles "Jealous Again," "Twice As Hard," "She Talks To Angels," and the break-through cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle," the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's "Best New America Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they've done everything a legendary rock group should do.

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin