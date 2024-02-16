The Black Crowes Drop Second Track 'Cross Your Fingers' Off Their Forthcoming Album 'Happiness Bastards'

The album is set for global release on March 15.

By: Feb. 16, 2024
Legendary rock band The Black Crowes debut “Cross Your Fingers,” their second release from their highly anticipated new album Happiness Bastards, dropping March 15th via the band's own Silver Arrow Records. An electrifying plea against a toxic lover “Cross Your Fingers” couples' romantic agony with a killer guitar riff, emphasizing the blistering heat of a fraught relationship. 

Following the exhilarating lead single “Wanting and Waiting,” from the forthcoming album Happiness Bastards, “Cross Your Fingers” packs on the momentum with the urgency of a band who is just getting started. A delicate acoustic introduction makes way for an explosive, guitar-tearing drop and rhythmic chorus infused with the funk and soul of the Robinson Brothers' Georgia roots. Since its release in January, “Wanting and Waiting” has dominated the airwaves – already top 10 at four radio formats, including AAA, Americana, Active Rock, and Canadian Active Rock.

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes' tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by GRAMMY Award-Winning producerJay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from GRAMMY-winning superstar Lainey Wilson. Pre-Order Happiness Bastards HERE.

In celebration of the forthcoming new record, The Black Crowes will be returning to the road this Spring with the 35-date Happiness Bastards Tour. Limited tickets are available HERE.

HAPPINESS BASTARDS 2024 TOUR DATES:

April 2, 2024    Nashville, TN                Grand Ole Opry House

April 3, 2024    Atlanta, GA                   Fox Theatre

April 5, 2024    Houston, TX                  713 Music Hall

April 6, 2024    Irving, TX                      The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8, 2024    Denver, CO                   Fillmore Auditorium

April 10, 2024   Phoenix, AZ                  Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12, 2024   Los Angeles, CA           Greek Theatre

April 13, 2024   Oakland, CA                 Fox Theater

April 15, 2024   Seattle, WA                   McCaw Hall

April 16, 2024   Vancouver, BC              Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19, 2024   Chicago, IL                   Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2024   Detroit, MI                    The Fillmore Detroit

April 23, 2024   Montreal, QC                MTELUS

April 24, 2024   Toronto, ON                  Massey Hall

April 27, 2024   New York, NY              Radio City Music Hall

April 28, 2024   Boston, MA                   MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30, 2024   Washington, DC            The Anthem

May 1, 2024     Charlotte, NC                Ovens Auditorium

May 3, 2024     Bethlehem, PA              The Wind Creek Event Center

May 4, 2024     Atlantic City, NJ            Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 7, 2024     Philadelphia, PA            The Met Philadelphia

May 14, 2024    Manchester, UK            O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024    London, UK                   Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024    Newcastle, UK              O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024    Wolverhampton, UK     The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024    Brussels, BE                  Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024    Amsterdam, NL             AFAS Live

May 24, 2024    Paris, FR                        L'Olympia

May 27, 2024    Milan, IT                       Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024    Frankfurt, DE                Alte Oper

May 30, 2024    Stuttgart, DE                  Liederhalle

June 1, 2024     Berlin, DE                     Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024     Copenhagen, DK           Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024  Sôlvesborg, SE               Sweden Rock Festival**

June 9, 2024     Mérida, ES                     STONE & MUSIC Festival**

July 19, 2024    St. Paul, Minnesota       Minnesota Yacht Club**           

**Festival Date

About The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes are leaving the bulls in the past. 15 years after their last album of original music, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards - their 10th studio album. Some may say the project has been several tumultuous years in the making, but we argue it's arriving at just the right time.

Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll. In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, The Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at its very best - gritty, loud, and in your face.

Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they've made a triumphant return to form with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map. Upon their return from the road, they knew they needed something new to show for their lost time.

The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 and the experiences of years past transcribed themself through the music as the band found their way back to their roots. And it's finally here - Happiness Bastards is out March 15, 2024.

Credit: Ross Halfin



