The Big Lonesome Unveil Indie Laced Single 'Something Happened'

If Dinosaur Jr. wrote an album with Wilco, you'd get the alt-rock, americana, shoegaze cocktail that is Boston's own, The Big Lonesome. The Gosselin brothers, Chad (guitar/vocals) and Luke (guitar/lap steel/vocals) along with bassist Seth Kellogg, and drummer Linecker Da Silva team up again with New England Music Award Producer of the year, Sean McLaughlin, (Rush, Elliott Smith, Death Row Records) to release their third album - Payphones and Ashtrays.

After a national tour in the spring of 2019 with San Antonio's Ila Minori to celebrate the launch of their new music collective, Dream Coast, along with Jack Oats (Detroit) and Jesse W. Johnson (Chicago), The Big Lonesome continues their upward momentum with the release of this new full length album in 2020.

While it's extremely rare to see with an initial independent release, The Big Lonesome garnered national radio attention with the release of their first formal EP, "Undone." Mastered by Jeff Lipton (Wilco/Spoon/Bon Iver), "Undone" was the band's first work with Sean McLaughlin. The Big Lonesome toured the northeast and east coast the following summer in support of this initial release beginning their lust for touring.

Chad with a taste of success on his lips, quit his job, and took his last dime to buy a twelve passenger van to go all in and tour nationally in support of their 2nd release, Fascination. Since then, the band has been on the road constantly, with regular trips through the midwest, down the east coast, and through Texas, highlighted by stops at SXSW in Austin, TX and a headlining show at the Middle East Downstairs in their hometown of Boston, MA.

Find the group via:https://thebiglonesome.net.

