The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'

The Beaches are back with their new single 'My People,' out today (October 3rd). The track, with a kind of quirky, new-wave rock ennui, reveals the not-so-glamorous side of life in the city. Charged with an addictive guitar riff, inciting bass line, and punching percussion, 'My People' favors The Beaches' signature alt-rock flair. Despite being broke, tired, and drunk as a result of their illustrious attempts at scraping by, they return to the refrain, "I just know that I'm enjoying this."

The bohemian pursuit begins, "I live up above of a McDonald's," and resigns that should the money run dry, "I'll just do a GoFundMe / And have some web cam sex for money." On 'My People,' The Beaches find camaraderie in the unconventional lengths that they'll go to make ends meet in their home base of Toronto. And yes, guitarist Kylie Miller has a friend who sent pictures of her feet to a man in Japan, which her sister, lead vocalist/bassist Jordan, disguised in the line "Sold my panties to some guy in Austin."

The Beaches say of the song,

"'My People' is a song about being young and broke in Toronto. It's a song about a collection of experiences that some of my friends and I have had in order to get by in the city." Jordan says the track is about "enjoying this state of arrested development."

The Beaches are currently on a North American tour where they recently celebrated two sold out hometown shows at Toronto's HISTORY. They've sold out additional shows across the country including Corona Theatre (Montreal, QC) and London Music Hall (London, ON).

Named after the neighborhood they lived in, The Beaches is composed of lead vocalist/bassist Jordan Miller, guitarist Kylie Miller, keyboardist/guitarist Leandra Earl, and drummer Eliza Enman-McDaniel. As self-proclaimed lifers, The Beaches forfeited a typical university experience to pursue their careers in music - a topic that is often addressed in their lyrics.

After releasing their self-titled EP in 2013, the group landed a major label deal with Island Records in 2016. Under Island Records they released their debut album Late Show as well as their next two EP's, The Professional (2019) and Future Lovers (2021), which were later combined for a full-length release called Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Albums) in 2022. They have garnered over 52 million streams across Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music. Having sold 30,000 albums in Canada alone, it's no surprise that they have found themselves awarded with five #1 singles on Canadian Alternative Radio.

The Beaches have opened for iconic acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as "The best rock album of last year," and they've been recognized with two Juno Awards for Rock Album of the Year (2022) and Breakthrough Group of the Year (2018).

Listen to the new single here:

Watch them perform the single here:

Tour Dates

October 7th - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

October 8th - Ringold, GA @ Rabbit Valley Festival

October 9th - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

October 11th - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

October 12th - Philadelphia, PA @ Dolphin Tavern

October 21st - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

October 22nd - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

October 23rd - Detroit, MI @ The Underground

November 12th - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

December 10th - Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works

February 21st - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

February 24th - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre