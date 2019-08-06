The Bamboos Release New Orchestral Album, BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT, via BMG

Globally acclaimed Melbourne funk / soul band The Bamboos have released their much-anticipated orchestral album, By Special Arrangement, via BMG (8/2). The project reinvents Bamboos' songs within the setting of lush, sweeping strings, woodwind and brass, coaxing both the epic and intimate from classics taken from their eight studio albums. Australian singers Dan Sultan, Tim Rogers (of You Am I) and Washington join long serving Bamboos vocalist Kylie Auldist on the record.

Also released today is the video for the strings version of the iconic song The Bamboos recorded with Tim Rogers in 2012, "I Got Burned." Watch a video for "I Got Burned," here.

The track follows on from the strings version of "I Never" featuring Dan Sultan and the spell binding cover of London Grammar's "Strong," sung by Auldist.

Watch the video here:

The album's stunning arrangements come from long-time Bamboos trumpeter Ross Irwin, who has arranged for the likes of Angus and Julia Stone, Passenger and Vance Joy as well as performances with The Adelaide and Queensland Symphony Orchestras. Irwin's arrangements simultaneously tap into not just the cinematic but also the grand tradition of legendary soul arrangers such as Isaac Hayes and Charles Stepney, as well as classic widescreen soul albums from the likes of Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye. The album was recorded by long-time Bamboos co-producer / engineer John Castle (Vance Joy, Dean Lewis, Gretta Ray).

By Special Arrangement available to stream on all platforms now as well as on limited edition red double vinyl and deluxe CD.

Click here to purchase and/or stream By Special Arrangement.





