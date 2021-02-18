Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Backfires EP 'Consider The Backfires' Out Now

Consider the Backfires is the band's first EP release as the Backfires.

Feb. 18, 2021  

Hailing from both sides of the Atlantic (NYC/UK), the Backfires, an indie rock band, is comprised of members Alex Gomez (frontman), Harry Ruprecht (lead guitarist), and Matt Walter (lead bassist).

They formed under the name "Qualia Noir" in 2018, and the band toured copiously across London and the East Coast before rebranding to the Backfires this year. Consider the Backfires" is the band's first EP release as the Backfires.

The EP is mostly inspired by the unique coming-of-age experience of being a nineteen-year-old American living in London. Sonically, the guitar-driven energy, echoing bass, and reflective lyrics evoke the feeling of finding yourself amongst an ever-evolving landscape. "Falling," the 5th track off the EP, was originally released under Qualia Noir and revamped for the band's rebrand. "Preoccupied" the euphoric track is about the tension and emotions that come with being in a long-distance relationship. Overall the EP is about discovering yourself, and the Backfires do a wonderful job encapsulating those feelings within these 6 songs.

On October 16th, 2020, they released their debut single "Anything," and without a press campaign, it has since amassed over 50k streams on Spotify. "Anything" was then followed by the second single, "The Man," which is heavily influenced by Arctic Monkeys, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and Oasis.

Despite the challenges of being an international band (especially in a global pandemic), the guys worked hard on their first EP and are excited it's finally out on all streaming platforms.

Stream "Consider the Backfires" here.


