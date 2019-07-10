The BPM Portugal Adds Maceo Plex, Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones, and More

The BPM Festival: Portugal has dropped the latest wave of artists for its third edition on the Algarve coast this September, with some of the biggest names in the electronic underground locked in to perform.



Delivering a huge selection of world-class acts across house and techno Maceo Plex, Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones, Patrick Topping and Solardo are among the new names, while showcases fromParadise, Sola and Boxed:Music have also been added to the lineup.



Kicking off on Thursday 12th September in the stunning coastal town of Portimão, the line-up for the four-day festival also sees fan favourites Nicole Moudaber, Sonja Moonear and Alan Fitzpatrickconfirmed, whilst breakthrough talents Chris Lake and Max Chapman and Cuttin' Headz affiliates Jean Pierre and Jesse Colosso also join ranks.



The new artists will link up with the global electronic brands that will showcase their artists at The BPM Festival: Portugal, with Jamie Jones' Paradise and Solardo's Sola added to a list that already includes Adam Beyer's Drumcode, Loco Dice's Desolat, Popof's FORM Music and Stefano Noferini'sDeeperfect. Manchester promoters Kaluki will also be present, as will BPM's signature all-star partiesYA'AH MUUL and This is The End hosted by Uberhaus.



This year's programming will feature a new format whereby all parties will take place on the beach, offering a truly unique partying experience for music lovers. Boasting breathtaking views of the Portimão coastline, the beach parties will run through the day & night and will be located across the town's main promenade, all within walking distance of each other and operating extended beachfront venue hours.



New Additions (A-Z):



ALAN FITZPATRICK - ÂME - ANIMAL & ME (LIVE) - BEN IKIN - CELLINI

CHRIS LAKE - DANNY DAZE - DA VID - DJ DEP - GREEKO - GROMMA - JAMIE JONES - JEAN PIERRE - JESSE COLOSSO - MACEO PLEX - MARCO STROUS - MATTEO GATTI - MAX CHAPMAN - NATHAN BARATO - NICOLA BERNARDINI - NICOLE MOUDABER - PATRICK TOPPING - SEBASTIAN LEDHER - SETH TROXLER - SOLARDO - SONJA MOONEAR



Final Showcase Announcement (A-Z):



PARADISE - SOLA - BOXED:MUSIC



Already Announced (A-Z):



ADRIATIQUE - ALISHA - ANDREA OLIVA - APOLLONIA - BEN STERLING - CALVIN CLARKE - CARLO LIO - CHRIS GARCIA - DE LA SWING - DEL30 - DUBFIRE - DUB TIGER - EATS EVERYTHING - ENZO SIRAGUSA - FRANK MAUREL - GUSTA-VO - GUTI (LIVE) - HECTOR - HONEY DIJON - JOSEPH CAPRIATI - JOSH WINK - JULIAN JEWEIL - JULIET FOX - KINNERMAN - LAURENT GARNIER - LOCO DICE - MANDANA - MARCO CAROLA - MATADOR - MIKE MORRISEY - NEVERDOGS - OXIA - PACO OSUNA - PAUL DAREY - PETE ZORBA - PIRATE COPY - PLEASUREKRAFT - POPOF - RICH NXT - RICHY AHMED - RONY SEIKALY - SAMA - SANCHEZ - SEB ZITO - SIMINA GRIGORIU - SKIZZO - SKREAM - SPEKTRE - STEFANO NOFERINI - STEPHAN BODZIN (LIVE) - THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS - WAFF B2B JOEY DANIEL - WANN ISSARA - YAYA





