The B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell Tour

After 45 years since their first performance, over 20 million albums sold and countless accolades amongst them, there can be no doubt as to why The B-52s have remained one of music's most groundbreaking and beloved bands.

Now, The B-52s have returned to the road one last time. Tonight, the iconic group will kick off their farewell tour at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT. Check out the full tour routing below.

The North American farewell tour will visit 11 cities across the U.S. and will run through November 11, climaxing at Atlanta's legendary Fox Theatre. KC and The Sunshine Band and The Tubes are set to make special guest appearances on select dates.

Tickets, information and exclusive VIP Meet & Greet packages are available here.

THE B-52S 2022 TOUR DATES

September 29th - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino** - - SOLD OUT

September 30th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall** - - SOLD OUT

October 1st - Washington, DC The Anthem** - - - SOLD OUT

October 7th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre** - - SOLD OUT

October 8th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre**

October 13th - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre** - - SOLD OUT

October 14th - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre** - - SOLD OUT

October 15th - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall - Ocean Casino** SOLD OUT

October 19th - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre - - SOLD OUT

October 21st - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre - - SOLD OUT

October 22nd - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre - - SOLD OUT

October 28th - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic Auditorium* - SOLD OUT

October 29th - San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium* - SOLD OUT

October 30th - San Francisco, CA Masonic Auditorium*

November 4th - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater** - - SOLD OUT

November 5th - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center** - - - -

November 11th - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre** - - SOLD OUT

November 12th - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre** - - SOLD OUT

November 13th - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre** - - SOLD OUT

*with Special Guests The Tubes

**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band

Any mystery concerning the band's longevity and ongoing appeal is immediately solved when exposed to a B-52s concert experience. From groundbreaking songs like "Rock Lobster," "Dance This Mess Around," "Private Idaho," "Roam" and "Deadbeat Club" to chart-topping hits like "Love Shack," to their thrilling reemergence on the pop scene with their 2008 CD Funplex, which bowed at #11 on the Top 200. The B-52s' unforgettable dance-rock tunes start a party every time their music begins.

Formed on an October night in 1976 following drinks at an Athens, GA, Chinese restaurant, the band played their first gig at a friend's house on Valentine's Day 1977. Naming themselves after Southern slang for exaggerated 'bouffant' hairdos, the newly-christened B-52s (Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, Cindy Wilson and Ricky Wilson) began weekend road trips to New York City for gigs at CBGB's and a handful of other venues.

Before long, their thrift store aesthetic and genre-defying songs were the talk of the post-punk underground. A record deal soon followed and their self-titled debut disc, produced by Chris Blackwell, sold more than 500,000 copies on the strength of their first singles, the garage rock party classic "Rock Lobster," and "52 Girls." The album placed at #152 on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" and #99 on VH1's "Greatest Albums of All Time."

The B-52s began to attract fans far beyond the punk clubs of the Lower East Side - galvanizing the pop world with their 'stream-of-consciousness' approach to songwriting and outrageous performance. They had clearly tapped into a growing audience for new music that was much larger than anyone could have anticipated.