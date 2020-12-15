The Ally Coalition Announces 7th Annual 'Talent Show'

The Ally Coalition (TAC) has announced that its 7th Annual Talent Show will take place as a livestream event, for the first time ever, Monday, December 21 at 9pm EST exclusively on Twitch.TV/JackAntonoff.

This year's event will be free to view with a suggested donation. To RSVP for the show visit Twitch.TV/JackAntonoff . To learn more about Talent Show and to donate to TAC, visit TAC's Talent Show Action Center

Monies raised throughout the evening will be used to distribute to partner organizations around the country that serve the LGBTQ youth community, including but not exclusively, BreakOUT!, BU Wellness Network, Lost-n-Found Youth, New Alternatives, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, and the Ruth Ellis Center. These organizations address homelessness and create safe, affirming spaces. 40% of youth experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ.

The night will again be curated by founding members Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff, and will feature performances by Big Red Machine, Bleachers, Blu DeTiger, The Chicks, Clairo, Claud, Andrew Dost, Brittany Howard, Lana Del Rey, Muna, Maggie Rogers, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Wallows, Tierra Whack, Hayley Williams, and surprise guests. Comedians Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros., Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts, and Roy Wood Jr., will appear to provide one-minute sets of stand up, and Rachael Ray will share her favorite one minute recipe. The evening will be produced by NAACP & EMMY-nominated Michael Matuza (MBM Entertainment) - happy birthday, Michael!

"The TAC talent show is the night of the year I look forward to most," notes TAC co-founder Jack Antonoff. "Obviously we can't meet in person this year, but the money this show raises is more important than ever, considering how disproportionately marginalized communities have been affected by the pandemic. This show is always about getting my friends together and keeping things really loose, so magic can happen. This year will be no different - lots in store. Play it loud and have a party at home cause this one is gonna be something else."

Leading up to the show, fans will also have an opportunity to get a signed guitar from Jack Antonoff by either donating to TAC or by taking action to end conversion therapy. In addition, all fans who donate $10 or more, before or during the show, will be entered to win a pair of Bose headphones. To donate or to take action, please visit TAC's Talent Show Action Center.

This marks the first time TAC's annual Talent Show has been presented virtually, allowing supporters the world over to experience this special event, free of charge.

"First and foremost, Twitch is a place of connection. It's been incredible to see how our creators and their fans have rallied around one another during such a tumultuous year. Our community continues to encourage and support each other and the causes they care about, and together have raised more than $83 million for charity in 2020," said Brian Rucker, Director of Premium Music Content at Twitch. "We are thrilled to partner with The Ally Coalition to host this year's Talent Show on Twitch, which will see some of the biggest names in music and entertainment coming together to raise funds for an amazing and much needed cause - supporting LGBTQ youth organizations across the U.S., with a focus on Black LGBTQ youth."

Founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, TAC is committed to providing critical support for grassroots non-profit homeless LGBTQ organizations. With TAC's unique connection to the entertainment industry, the artists they partner with use their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population and activate prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways.

Though the pandemic has forced live music to halt, TAC has still found ways to serve LGBTQ Youth and highlight the needs of the community. In February, TAC also hosted a Grammy Week Panel entitled, "Music In Action," with The Recording Academy and GLAAD, featuring Carlie Hanson, Carlos Vara, Lauren Jauregui, CHIKA and Justin Tranter as panelists. During Pride TAC hosted a conversation between The Ruth Ellis Center and Chloe Moriondo, and co-sponsored the Stonewall Day global livestream event and the Grammy Museum's Celebrating Music With Pride Panel. And most recently, on Giving Tuesday, TAC held a campaign where fans could buy meet & greets with over a dozen artists, including Dashboard Confessional, Sleater-Kinney, lovelytheband, Lake Street Dive and Frank Turner.