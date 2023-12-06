The Allman Betts Family Revival Wraps First Week Of Tour With Sold Out Performance At The Beacon In NYC

The Allman Betts Family Revival wraps successful first week of shows with sold-out performance at The Beacon in NYC

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 2 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour Photo 3 Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour
Legendary Pop Icon Adam Ant Announces 2024 American Tour Photo 4 Legendary Pop Icon Adam Ant Announces 2024 American Tour

The Allman Betts Family Revival Wraps First Week Of Tour With Sold Out Performance At The Beacon In NYC

The Allman Betts Family Revival kicked off its 7th year on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.  The first week of the star-studded tour wrapped up on the East Coast including a sellout at the Beacon in NYC where the Grammy-nominated Sierra Hull joined Devon Allman and Duane Betts for a trimmed-down spooky take on Allman Brothers 90's classic “The End of The Line.”

Tal Wilkenfeld also celebrated her birthday in style in front of the sold-out crowd.

Grammy-nominated Sierra Hull joins Devon Allman & Duane Betts for a trimmed-down spooky take on Allman Brothers 90's classic “The End of The Line” at the sold-out Allman Betts Family Revival concert at The Beacon Theater on December 2. 

The Allman Betts Family Revival rolls on this week with shows in the Southeast and Florida before wrapping up on December 17 in Austin, TX.

The Allman Betts Family Revival 2023

December 6 @ Paramount Theater | Charlottesville, VA

December 7 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA 

w/ special guests Chuck Leavell, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks

December 8 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

December 9 @ Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers | Gainesville, GA

December 10 @ Sunrise Theatre | Fort Pierce, FL  

w/ special guests J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon

December 12 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL 

w/ special guests J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon

December 13 @ Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL

 w/ special guests J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon

December 14 @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium | Spartanburg, SC 

w/ special guests J.D. Simo

December 15 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN 

w/ special guests G. Love, Sierra Ferrell

December 16 @ Mobile Civic Center | Mobile, AL

December 17 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX

The Allman Family Revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman's life on what would have been his 70th birthday. Now in its 7th year, it has since expanded into a full tour that kicked off on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.  

Earlier this year, the tour announced an official rebranding of the Allman Family Revival to the Allman Betts Family Revival. Devon Allman (son of Gregg) and Duane Betts (son of Dickey) have hand-picked an array of guests who will perform two sets - one featuring songs by Gregg Allman and one featuring songs by Dickey Betts.

Fans will enjoy listening to the hits along with the deep cuts from their legendary Allman Brothers catalogue performed by Devon Allman, Duane Betts, The Allman Betts Band featuring Tal Wilkenfeld on Bass (Jeff Beck), Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson & Cody Dickenson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, and Ally Venable. There will also be incredible guest artists that will join the tour in select cities including Chuck Leavell (The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones), Greg Koch, J.D. Simo, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon (Tesla), Sierra Hull, G. Love, Sierra Ferrell, and Mike Zito. Plus additional guests to be announced. 

The Allman Betts Family Revival will welcome back The Brotherhood of Light for the otherworldly visuals and trippy liquid light shows Allman Brothers fans experienced at the height of their career.

The Allman Betts Family Revival promises nearly three action-packed hours that will leave fans with the musical experience of a lifetime.  

Tickets and up-to-date information are available at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.

Photo credit: John Bowman Nichols




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Elephant Stone Celebrate Another Year Gone With New Album Photo
Elephant Stone Celebrate 'Another Year Gone' With New Album

It's a bite-sized new entry to the power-pop canon; a mellotron intro, a 'Penny Lane'-esque piano jaunt, sun-soaked harmonies, and a flanger-flecked guitar solo all combine for a tight 1:44 runtime, while lyrically, frontman Rishi Dhir reflects on the woozy and disorienting temporality of the COVID lockdowns. Plus, check out tour dates!

2
Asia Chow Introduces Her Indie-Folk Career With Debut Single Days Unchanged Photo
Asia Chow Introduces Her Indie-Folk Career With Debut Single 'Days Unchanged'

Indie-folk newcomer Asia Chow introduces listeners to a new side of her artistry with her debut single “Days Unchanged.” Delicate in instrumentation and guided by her lush, resonant voice, the song is a confessional tale of the sliding scales of time alone being seen as isolating or something to cherish.

3
Eliza McLamb Shares New Single 16 Photo
Eliza McLamb Shares New Single '16'

“16” follows the previously released tracks “Anything You Want,” “Glitter,” and “Mythologize Me” singles. McLamb enlisted close confidant and collaborator Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties) to make the record at Bear Creek Studio in rural Washington, where Big Thief recorded U.F.O.F., an album McLamb holds dear. 

4
Jeffrey Foucault + Pieta Brown Gamblers All Tour Starts This Weekend Photo
Jeffrey Foucault + Pieta Brown 'Gamblers All Tour' Starts This Weekend

Jeffrey Foucault + Pieta Brown are embarking on their GAMBLERS ALL TOUR starting this weekend. Don't miss this exciting musical collaboration.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG