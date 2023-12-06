The Allman Betts Family Revival Wraps First Week Of Tour With Sold Out Performance At The Beacon In NYC

The Allman Betts Family Revival kicked off its 7th year on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO. The first week of the star-studded tour wrapped up on the East Coast including a sellout at the Beacon in NYC where the Grammy-nominated Sierra Hull joined Devon Allman and Duane Betts for a trimmed-down spooky take on Allman Brothers 90's classic “The End of The Line.”

Tal Wilkenfeld also celebrated her birthday in style in front of the sold-out crowd.

Grammy-nominated Sierra Hull joins Devon Allman & Duane Betts for a trimmed-down spooky take on Allman Brothers 90's classic “The End of The Line” at the sold-out Allman Betts Family Revival concert at The Beacon Theater on December 2.

The Allman Betts Family Revival rolls on this week with shows in the Southeast and Florida before wrapping up on December 17 in Austin, TX.

The Allman Betts Family Revival 2023

December 6 @ Paramount Theater | Charlottesville, VA

December 7 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

w/ special guests Chuck Leavell, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks

December 8 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

December 9 @ Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers | Gainesville, GA

December 10 @ Sunrise Theatre | Fort Pierce, FL

w/ special guests J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon

December 12 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL

w/ special guests J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon

December 13 @ Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL

w/ special guests J.D. Simo, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon

December 14 @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium | Spartanburg, SC

w/ special guests J.D. Simo

December 15 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

w/ special guests G. Love, Sierra Ferrell

December 16 @ Mobile Civic Center | Mobile, AL

December 17 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX

The Allman Family Revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman's life on what would have been his 70th birthday. Now in its 7th year, it has since expanded into a full tour that kicked off on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.

Earlier this year, the tour announced an official rebranding of the Allman Family Revival to the Allman Betts Family Revival. Devon Allman (son of Gregg) and Duane Betts (son of Dickey) have hand-picked an array of guests who will perform two sets - one featuring songs by Gregg Allman and one featuring songs by Dickey Betts.

Fans will enjoy listening to the hits along with the deep cuts from their legendary Allman Brothers catalogue performed by Devon Allman, Duane Betts, The Allman Betts Band featuring Tal Wilkenfeld on Bass (Jeff Beck), Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson & Cody Dickenson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, and Ally Venable. There will also be incredible guest artists that will join the tour in select cities including Chuck Leavell (The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones), Greg Koch, J.D. Simo, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon (Tesla), Sierra Hull, G. Love, Sierra Ferrell, and Mike Zito. Plus additional guests to be announced.

The Allman Betts Family Revival will welcome back The Brotherhood of Light for the otherworldly visuals and trippy liquid light shows Allman Brothers fans experienced at the height of their career.

The Allman Betts Family Revival promises nearly three action-packed hours that will leave fans with the musical experience of a lifetime.

Tickets and up-to-date information are available at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.

Photo credit: John Bowman Nichols