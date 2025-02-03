The Allman Betts Band Celebrate 7 Years with 'Lucky Sevens Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Allman Betts Band have announced their “Lucky Sevens Tour” - celebrating seven years of The Allman Betts Band. The tour kicks off on June 6 in Charleston, SC, and will bring the band throughout the South, Midwest, and East Coast before wrapping on June 29 in Augusta, NJ.

The Allman Betts Band will welcome special guests Greg Koch and Mattie Schell on select dates as support. Tommy Prine will make an appearance as direct support on June 7 in LaGrange, GA and The Record Company will share the bill with The Allman Betts Band at Ravinia for a co-headline performance.

The newly announced tour will also be the only Allman Betts Band tour of 2025. Check venue websites for pre-sale and on-sale details and for all tour information and up to date news, please visit allmanbettsband.com.

THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND “LUCKY SEVENS TOUR”

June 6 - The Refinery - Charleston, SC*

June 7 - Sweetland Amphitheatre - LaGrange, GA*!

June 8 - Walhalla Performing Arts Center - Walhalla, SC*

June 9 - Walker Theater - Chattanooga, TN*

June 11 - Vogue - Indianapolis, IN*

June 12 - Ravinia Festival - Highland Park, IL**

June 13 - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana, IN*

June 14 - MGM - Northfield, OH*

June 15 - Midland Theatre - Newark, OH*

June 17 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH*

June 18 - Englert Theater - Iowa City, IA*

June 20 - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Munhall, PA^

June 21 - Music Box at Borgata - Atlantic City, NJ^

June 22 - Portsmouth Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH^

June 24 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT^

June 25 - The State Theatre - State College, PA^

June 26 - The Grand Opera House - Wilmington, DE^

June 27 - Batavia Downs - Batavia, NY^

June 28 - Back Home Festival - New Martinsville, WV

June 29 -Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival - Augusta, NJ^

*w/ Greg Koch

**Co-bill w/ The Record Company, support from Greg Koch

! w/ Tommy Prine as direct support

^w/ Mattie Schell

The Allman Betts Band, fronted by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of legendary Allman Brothers Band founders Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, is celebrating seven years of making music and their road dog style of touring around the world.

Known for their signature mix of classic rock, blues, soul, country, jazz, and jam influences, the band takes audiences on a musical journey through their two BMG albums, Down to the River and Bless Your Heart. Fans of Allman Brothers music will get a fair share of the classic songs with an evening filled with that familiar sound that is part of their family’s legacy.

The Allman Betts Band is rounded out by a talented lineup including Alex Orbison (son of Roy Orbison) on drums, Justin Corgan on bass, slide guitarist Johnny Stachela, Hammond B3 organist John Ginty, and drummer John Lum.

