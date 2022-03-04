The Accidentals Release New EP 'Time Out Session #2' with Gretchen Peters, Beth Nielsen Chapman, & More

Nashville-based, female-fronted trio The Accidentals have released Time Out Session #2, the second installment of their "Time Out" series, a project where the band seeks out the tunesmiths who inspire them, finding unifying stories through songwriting. Time Out Session #2 features co-writes with Gretchen Peters, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Gary Burr, Tom Paxton, Maia Sharp, Georgia Middleman, and Peter Mulvey.

"Our first, Time Out Session #1, was about learning how to heal and grieve during isolation, and Time Out Session #2 is a way of continuing that healing through collaboration - repairing cracked foundations; letting hope out of its cage; sharing our burdens," says bandmember Sav Buist. Recorded and produced by the band in their Nashville home studio, Crooked Moon Studios, they found a way to tell these stories over the course of two months.

This EP speaks to the cycle of travel and the ripple effect of the people we meet along the way - from the whispering hometown ghosts of the past to the farthest northern shores of America, to the call of the winding road - and the bridges and highways that connect us to each other.

The Michigan-bred, indie-folk trio's "Time Out" series has turned heads and warmed hearts by forging singular and striking collaborations with some of America's most important, most celebrated songwriters, among them Dar Williams, Kim Richey, and Mary Gauthier.

After the Time Out Session #1 single, "Wildfire," co-written with Kim Richey, was named No. 1 song of the year by FAI Folk Radio Charts for 2021, The Accidentals - Sav Buist, Katie Larson, and Michael Dause - are poised to build on that success with Time Out Session #2 featuring ever more intoxicating collaborations with prominent tunesmiths.

If Time Out Session #1 was "an anthem for how to fix a broken America" (Rolling Stone), then Time Out Session #2 is the manual. The message is clear that connection, collaboration, and community are at the heart of healing. The Accidentals are bridging differences in generations and backgrounds to create unforgettable musical alliances.

"These songs are honest and vulnerable and they were written in a safe space with songwriters, that through this process of co-writing, we have come to call friends," says Larson. "As producers and engineers on this project, Katie and I tried to stay out of our own way and just serve the songs, not overthink it-leave space for the story," adds Buist. "I think we did that."

The Accidentals have kicked off a tour to celebrate the release, and are joined on some of the dates by special guests and collaborators like Hall of Fame writer Beth Nielsen Chapman, Yep Roc Artist Kim Richey, and celebrated songwriter, Maia Sharp. Be sure to follow The Accidentals via the links below for the latest news and updates.

Listen to the new EP here: