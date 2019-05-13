The APX Announces AMPLIFIEDÂ EXPERIMENTÂ Album & Tour

The APX are releasing their highly anticipated self-titled sophomore album Amplified Experiment! Detroit native singer/songwriter Erika Dawn alongside her prodigy multi-talented husband Dee Rhodes are an Atlanta based electro funk/soul duo collectively known as The APX. Amplified Experiment encores the duo's sound with a 2020 approach, fueled with the influence of the finest traditional 80's & 90's style funk, house, & soul. Including the previously released single Jupiter, Amplified Experiment includes a completely self-produced and masterfully crafted collection of brand new songs that will make you dance, make love, relax or all of the above! Amplified Experiment is a breath taking catalyst, ushered in by Erika Dawn's soul stirring, nostalgic powerhouse vocals, accompanied by Dee Rhodes' heart-pounding, adrenaline injected, soulful soundtrack.

The group enjoyed prior success in the last two years with Electrik Funk Deluxe, the groups introductory album garnering #1 status internationally, and their single Lose Yourself to the Groove showcased in the Netflix romantic comedy Nappily Ever After, starring Sanaa Lathan.

Amplified Experiment blasts your ears into rhythmic euphoria with a collective of experienced musicians and lyrical contributors, including songwriter Oli J Shaheer (constent contributor to The APX), songwriter D'wight "Skrapp" Reynolds, (Whitney Houston, Usher, Akon) Guitarist/Bassist/Producer Brandon McCrae (Christina Millian, Sevyn Streeter, Lyfe Jennings), Trumpeter Lance Powlis (Janelle Monae, Yelawolf, Big K.R.I.T. and also features the legendary Zapp Band, chart topping funk group Mink Slide, and accomplished singer/songwriter Will Gittens. Amplified Experiment also includes loud & proud cameos from the New Jack Swing creator and Grammy winning producer, Teddy Riley and the legendary Grammy winning singer Jody Watley, giving their stamps of praise and approval!

"Amplified Experiment is our journey further into the world of funk," says Dee Rhodes, "You'll really get to experience different sides of Erika's vocal abilities while gauging the range of styles our production can go. For the past two years, we have been working very hard on this album and it is really special to us!"

Amplified Experiment is supported by the Amplified Experiment Tour in which The APX will tour throughout major cities in Europe & USA.

For a full list of cities and dates, check below!

The APX - Amplified Experiment

Official Release: 06-20-19

Pre-orders start: 05-20-19

AMPLIFIED EXPERIMENT TOUR

May 5th - Winooski - Waking Windows Fest

June 5th - Paris - La Java

June 6th - Madrid - Sala Clamores

June 8th - Berlin - Badehaus

July 6th - Detroit - Dime Underground

July 10th - Toronto - Baby G

July 12th - Montreal - La Belmont

July 19th - New York - C'mon Everybody

July 27th - Oakland, CA - Legionnaire

Aug 1st - Los Angeles - Del Monte

Aug 3rd - Los Angeles - Virgil

Aug 7th - Chicago, IL - Promontory

Sept 6th - Atlanta - Music Room

Nov 21st - Stockholm - TBA

Nov 22nd - Amsterdam - Malkweg

Nov 23rd - London, UK - The CLF Art Cafe

Dec 31st - Panama City, FL - Pier Park

Tickets, presales and all info available at https://theapxmusic.com/





