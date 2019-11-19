The 62nd Grammy Award Nominations Will Be Announced Tomorrow

Nominees for the 62nd GRAMMY Awards® will be announced tomorrow, Nov. 20 during a press conference in New York. Beginning at approximately 8:20 a.m. ET, Recording Academy® President/CEO Deborah Dugan, Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr., 15-time GRAMMY®-winner and GRAMMY Awards host Alicia Keys, and two-time GRAMMY nominee Bebe Rexha will reveal nominees in select categories at Studio 43 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. The press conference will be live streamed at GRAMMY.com and across the Academy's Facebook and Twitter channels.



As part of the live stream, "CBS This Morning" will also simulcast additional categories live with CBS host Gayle King and 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, and global superstar Alicia Keys, who will be returning as host of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020.



Immediately following, all nominees for the 84 categories will be released via press release, on GRAMMY.com, and the Recording Academy's social media platforms. Additionally, viewers can tune-in to "CBS This Morning" for additional nominations coverage.



Follow "Recording Academy / GRAMMYs" on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and use #GRAMMYs to join the conversation as it unfolds on Nov. 20.





