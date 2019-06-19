The 2019 DJ Awards Announces Categories and Nominees

The DJ Awards have released the 2019 Categories & Nominees!

14 DJ categories: 8 music categories including Bass, Deep House, House, Melodic House & Techno, Progressive House, Tech House, Techno and Trance. 2 new categories, Afro House and Deep Tech, plus 4 non-specific music genre categories; Newcomer, Breakthrough in association with Beatport, Electronic Live Performer and International DJ. This year's edition is supporting 125 nominees!

After two months, working together with our external panel of industry professionals, the nominees this year reflect growth of nearly 50% more female artists nominated since 2017 and a staggering 54% are new nominees! Whilst continuing to back those at the forefront, we are supporting a mix of new entries into the awards.

The winners will be revealed at the DJ Awards Ceremony on Monday, 16th September. The 22nd edition will see HEART Ibiza welcome the cream of the electronic dance music industry as we pay homage to the hard-working professionals that make up the dance music community. It will be a special "all night long" schedule; Dinner, Cocktail, Ceremony, and Party!



Tickets for the Ceremony

In the past 20+ years, we have had some incredible winners to the ceremony, including

Anna, Andy C, Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Daft Punk, Faithless, Hannah Wants, Luciano, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Seth Troxler, Solomun y Claptone.

And amongst the recipients of the Industry Awards have been Awakenings, Caprices Festival, Dimension Festival, BPM Festival, Tomorrowland, Drumcode, Innervisions, Deeperfect, Soundcloud, ADE, WMC, and the International Music Summit.



In addition to the music categories, there will be 10 Industry Awards presented on the night, which are decided between our panel, including Cutting Edge, Dance Nation, Electronic Music Pioneer, Ibiza DJ, Ibiza Music Event in collaboration with Pure Ibiza Radio, Ibiza Night, International Festival in association with FAZE mag, Producer, Track of the season and Record Label of the Year.





Related Articles View More Music Stories