Texas Singer-Songwriter Dylan Gossett Sets 'The Westward Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the recent announcement of his highly-anticipated debut album Westward releasing July 18, Platinum-certified and critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Dylan Gossett has revealed his newly-announced headline run dubbed The Westward Tour, which will see him performing in the biggest venues of his career thus far across North America this fall.

The tour kicks off on September 11 in Birmingham, Ala. and runs through November, including shows at Brooklyn's Brooklyn Paramount, Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Toronto's History, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Denver's Mission Ballroom, Pittsburgh Stage AE, Columbus' Kemba Live!, Detroit's Royal Oak Music Theatre and more. Not to mention, Gossett will also make his debut at Austin City Limits in October. Tickets for The Westward Tour will go on sale via artist presale on May 19 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT and general on-sale on Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time at here.

Written over the span of the past two years while touring the globe, the 17-track Westward album was written and entirely self-produced by Gossett. Featuring his signature heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling and exploring themes of love, family, faith, and chasing one's dreams, the album includes his recent singles “American Trail” and “Like I Do.”

Cementing himself as a global touring force, Gossett sold over 72,000 global tickets in 2024 alone. Currently on the second leg of his headline The Back 40 Tour and recently making his Stagecoach Festival debut, up next, he'll hit the road this summer on The American Trail Tour across the midwest and west, ahead of The Westward Tour this fall. His festival run will also continue throughout the summer, with performances at Carolina Country Festival, Windy City Smokeout, Under The Big Sky, Bourbon & Beyond, and the newly announced Austin City Limits. In addition, Gossett will also make his debut at Nashville's legendary Grand Ole Opry on June 4 as part of their Opry 100 Celebrates CMA Fest event.

Over the past two years, Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of the biggest and brightest new stars in country music. In less than two years, he has notched over 800 million total streams. His breakout single “Coal” picked up a Platinum certification in the United States, in addition to going Silver in the U.K., Platinum in Australia, 2x-Platinum in Canada, and 2x-Platinum in Ireland. The song marked his first entry on the Spotify U.S. Top 200 Chart, Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and U.K. Official Singles Chart Top 100. Not to mention, it broke into the Top 25 of the Billboard Country Digital Songs Chart and Top 5 of the Spotify Viral 50 U.S. and Global Charts. It's no wonder major players such as Spotify and Amazon pegged him as an “Artist To Watch” in 2024, while Music Row named him among its “Next Big Thing Class of 2025 Artists.”

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

The Back 40 Tour

May 20 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole +

May 21 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center Southam Hall +

May 23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS +

May 29 - St. Petersburg, Fla. - Jannus Live =

May 30 - Orlando, Fla. - House of Blues =

May 31 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Revolution Live =

June 6 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Festival *

The American Trail Tour

July 9 - Wichita, Kan. - Wave Outdoors #

July 11 - Chicago, Ill. - Windy City Smokeout *

July 12 - Clear Lake, Iowa - Surf Ballroom #

July 15 - Aspen, Colo. - Belly Up #

July 17 - Casper, Wy. - The Gaslight Social #

July 18 - Emigrant, Mont. - The Old Saloon #

July 19 - Whitefish, Mont. - Under The Big Sky *

The Westward Tour

September 11 - Birmingham, Ala. - Avondale Brewing Company ^~

September 13 - Louisville, Ky. - Bourbon & Beyond *

September 14 - Atlanta, Ga. - Tabernacle ^~

September 17 - Columbia, S.C. - Township Auditorium ^~

September 18 - Charlotte, N.C. - The Fillmore Charlotte ^~

September 20 - Raleigh, N.C. - The Ritz ^~

September 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE ^–

September 25 - Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Paramount ^–

September 26 - Boston, Mass. - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^–

September 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. - The Fillmore ^–

October 3 - Austin, Texas - Austin City Limits *

October 10 - Austin, Texas - Austin City Limits *

October 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre :–

October 17 - Columbus, Ohio - KEMBA Live! :–

October 18 - Richmond, Va. - Brown's Island (PGA) :–

October 21 - Cleveland, Ohio - The Agora ;–

October 23 - Detroit, Mich. - Royal Oak Music Theatre ;–

October 25 - Toronto, ON - History –

October 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ;–

October 29 - Madison, Wisc. - The Sylvee ;–

October 30 - St. Paul, Minn. - Palace Theatre ;–

November 1 - Chesterfield, Mo. - The Factory ;–

November 2 - Kansas City, Mo. - Uptown Theater ;–

November 9 - Denver, Colo. - Mission Ballroom ;–

November 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Rockwell @ The Complex ;–

November 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. - The Wiltern ;–

November 14 - Oakland, Calif. - Fox Theater ;–

November 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. - The Van Buren ;–

December 6 - Las Vegas, Nev. - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

* Festival Date

+ Tanner Usrey as Support

= Kashus Culpepper as Support

# Kruse Brothers as Support

^ Kingfishr as Support

: Drayton Farley as Support

; Willow Avalon as Support

~ James Tucker as Support

– Buffalo Traffic Jam as Support

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 40% Yellow Face - 16% Our Town - 13% Vote Now!