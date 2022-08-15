Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Terence ETC. (aka Terence Nance) to Release Debut LP 'V O R T E X'

Terence ETC. (aka Terence Nance) to Release Debut LP 'V O R T E X'

The new album will be released on Friday, August 19.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 09, 2022  

This Friday, Terence Etc., widely known as Terence Nance, proudly releases his debut LP, V O R T E X, on Brainfeeder. Earlier this summer, he shared lead singles "In Contemplation of Clair's Scent" and "The Merchant of Flatbush."

V O R T E X envelops its audience in a clairvoyant's plea to their lover, a psychic invitation to some preordained union of souls as expressed through a dreamstate or vision. Rhythmically, there is the sensation of being led, of descending into the deep caverns of a psyche in the troughs of harmonic convergence, a jovial if not foreboding impression.

There is regret here too, as there always is in musings of relation: regrets of timing, regrets of misread intention, regrets of one's perception of their own worthiness or capacity to accept and nurture love.

The album features contributions from Terence's friends Nick Hakim, Serpentwithfeet, Nelson Bandela plus GRAMMY-nominated artists Brandee Younger (harp), Nick Semrad (keys) and Raja Kassis (guitar).

"V O R T E X is a sonic tool that I made so that I can play it for myself and balance my energy between masculine and feminine; creative and destructive; domination and submission; right and left; sun and moon; day and night: opposing energies generally," explains Terence. "The album intends to use sound, melody, song, incantation, etc. to rebalance the self and each other throughout the constant circular movement of life."

Much of V O R T E X's climate circulates these themes. The weather of the feeling is a coy calamity, a playful unraveling of romantic expectation transposed against a taut everyday reality of projected masculinity. This need for an esoteric familiar shifts the albums perspective. Who is Terence singing to? If it is a woman is it a woman of external reality or a more abstracted feminine quality within Terence himself? .

The record defies easy categorisation but derives from the same spirit of experimentation and adventure synonymous with Terence's contemporaries: Janelle Monáe, Solange, Standing on the Corner, Earl Sweatshirt and indeed, Brainfeeder's illustrious founder Flying Lotus. Nance also drew on the literature of Louise Erdrich, Toni Morrison (most notably "Sula" and "Song of Solomon"), Christina Sharpe, in addition to the artwork of Ruby Amanze and the film The Five Obstructions (2003).

Visuals by Rikkí Wright, Maya Iman, Lawrence Agyei, Alima Lee, and Kirby Griffin will accompany the album.

Terence Etc. (also known as Terence Nance) is an artist born and raised in Dallas, TX committed to offering his work to the world as mandated by his ancestors. Terence exists on the threshold of artistic form, wielding an extensive multidisciplinary perspective and approach across his practice. This multidisciplinary approach comes naturally, cultivated from his experiences and interests throughout childhood, to his formal education, and his own autodidactic prowess.

In 2020, Terence released his first EP Things I Never Had. Through music, he seeks to heal by achieving balance between masculine and feminine being(s) in his bodyspirit™. In the tradition of the beings from which he comes, rituals begin first with rhythm, and the spells of the rhythms on his first album V O R T E X are a balancing rod designed to stabilize him as he navigates life on Earth. This balance is a matter of survival as the V O R T E X of 'life' grows stronger, sexier, more profound, fun, and foreboding.

Terence wrote, directed, scored, and starred in his first feature film An Oversimplification of Her Beauty which premiered at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and was released theatrically in 2013.

He is currently working on the second season of his Peabody Award-winning HBO series, Random Acts of Flyness, and also partners with filmmakers Jenn Nkiru, Bradford Young, Nanette Nelms, and Mishka Brown to form The Ummah Chroma Creative Partners-a directors collective and production company.

Terence will exhibit at the Whitney Biennial 2022 in September at the Whitney Museum of American Art, NYC.

Random Acts of Flyness is set to return in late 2022/early 2023 on HBO.

Listen to the singles here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Jesse Roper Returns With 'Cool Whip' From Third LP 'Horizons'
August 15, 2022

Canadian rocker Jesse Roper is back with the sultry and Motown-inspired new single “Cool Whip.” Working closely with famed JUNO-nominated producer Gus Van Go (Metric, The Stills, Whitehorse, Arkells, The Trews, Sam Roberts) on this new collection of songs has pushed Roper into creating some of his best work.
Girls In Synthesis Announce New Album 'The Rest Is Distraction'
August 15, 2022

Featuring frequent collaborators funkcutter and Stanley Bad on horns and violin, respectively, two songs also see Eleni Poulou, ex-The Fall, on keyboards. The album was mixed by long-term collaborator Max Walker, with stunning landscape photographer by Bea Dewhurst. The album was mastered in France by Ayumu Matsuo.
The Chats Announce Biggest UK/EU Tour to Date for 2023
August 15, 2022

The Chats have been touring throughout 2022 playing in front of huge crowds across many countries and today are proud to announce their 2023 UK tour dates with a headline show at Brixton’s 02 Academy in London - their largest show to date. Next year’s tour will also visit venues in Ireland, France, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway.
Annie Keating Releases New Single 'Sunshine Parade'
August 15, 2022

Ahead of a fresh run of UK and Ireland shows this Autumn - ANNIE KEATING - is revealing a surprise new single: “Sunshine Parade”. Released on 15th August, the track is a taster of a brand new EP from the NYC singer-songwriter, ‘Twenty 22 Tour EP’, which will be exclusively available at her upcoming shows.
PBS Confirms THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Season Two
August 15, 2022

Silvia Martinez, a California home cook who grew up making Mexican dishes she learned from her grandmother, aunts and mother, was revealed as the winner of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE in the season finale. The second season will give home cooks from around the country another opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes.