Tenor Brian Cheney Offers Up 'Movie Musicals' Program in 12th Weekly Performance on Stageit

This Thursday, 6/25, Tenor Brian Cheney with Broadway Conductor and Pianist Cathy Venable will perform a program of musical numbers from famous movie musicals at 7pm EDT on Stageit. The duo have performed various programs together throughout the United States including their critically acclaimed recital at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall in 2008. "Cheney exhibited such control, expressiveness and pure vocal beauty that he certainly had the full house at Weill Recital Hall in the palm of his hand all evening." The New York Sun

Thursday marks Cheney's 12th consecutive weekly concert on Stageit, a successful online platform for artists to perform from their homes. Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", this versatile singer has displayed his flexibility as a performing artist by offering programs from "Verdi & Puccini - Tenor Hits", "Musical Theatre Favorites", "Movie Musicals", to French, English and Italian Art Song all from his home studio in a full HD audio and video experience.

"Movie Musicals - Vol 2" marks Cheney's second split screen performance with another artist. Cathy Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.

Tickets for this event are "pay what you can" and can be purchased at https://www.stageit.com/brian_cheney_cathy_venable/movie_musicals_vol_2/84143

