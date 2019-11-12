Tennis Announces Tour Dates, New Album Out February 14

Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis has announced plans for a major North American headline tour. The dates get underway February 25 at Kansas City, MO's Madrid Theatre & Café and then continue through early May. Highlights include top-billed performances at Boise, ID's Treefort Music Fest (March 27) and Atlanta, GA's annual Shaky Knees Music Festival (May 3). Support on all headline dates comes from Molly Burch. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.tennis-music.com.

TENNIS ON TOUR 2019/20

NOVEMBER 2019

23 - Atlanta, GA - Over/Under Music Fest

FEBRUARY 2020

25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe

27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q

MARCH 2020

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

APRIL 2020

1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

5 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

25 - Boston, MA - Royale

26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

MAY 2020

1 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

ALL HEADLINE DATES w/ MOLLY BURCH

The upcoming tour heralds Tennis's highly anticipated fifth studio album, SWIMMER, arriving via Tennis's own Mutually Detrimental label on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. The album is preceded by the band's eagerly awaited new single and first new music in almost three years, "Runner, "available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track is joined by a colorful companion video, directed by longtime collaborator Luca Venter and inspired by singer Alaina Moore's love of "old musicals and all things Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse." "Runner" is streaming now via the official Tennis YouTube channel.





