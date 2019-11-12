Tennis Announces Tour Dates, New Album Out February 14
Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis has announced plans for a major North American headline tour. The dates get underway February 25 at Kansas City, MO's Madrid Theatre & Café and then continue through early May. Highlights include top-billed performances at Boise, ID's Treefort Music Fest (March 27) and Atlanta, GA's annual Shaky Knees Music Festival (May 3). Support on all headline dates comes from Molly Burch. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.tennis-music.com.
TENNIS ON TOUR 2019/20
NOVEMBER 2019
23 - Atlanta, GA - Over/Under Music Fest
FEBRUARY 2020
25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe
27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q
MARCH 2020
2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge
30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
APRIL 2020
1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
5 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
25 - Boston, MA - Royale
26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club
30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
MAY 2020
1 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom
4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
ALL HEADLINE DATES w/ MOLLY BURCH
The upcoming tour heralds Tennis's highly anticipated fifth studio album, SWIMMER, arriving via Tennis's own Mutually Detrimental label on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. The album is preceded by the band's eagerly awaited new single and first new music in almost three years, "Runner, "available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track is joined by a colorful companion video, directed by longtime collaborator Luca Venter and inspired by singer Alaina Moore's love of "old musicals and all things Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse." "Runner" is streaming now via the official Tennis YouTube channel.