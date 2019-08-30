Temecula Road and CMT Partner for Exclusive Music Video Release

Country trio Temecula Road is partnering with CMT for the exclusive video premiere of their latest release, "Never Knew I Needed You." Fans can check out the newly named CMT Discovery Artist's clip, directed by Dustin Haney and filmed in their new hometown of Nashville, on the network's CMT Music channel and CMT.com, and vote for the video to air in CMT Music's 12 Pack Countdown show.



The "breezy, windows-down jam" was recently chosen as one of Rolling Stone's "10 Best Country Songs To Hear Now" and is available to stream on all digital platforms. Written by the trio's Dawson Anderson, along with Ben Goldsmith and Lindsay Rimes and produced by Andrew DeRoberts (Devin Dawson, Kip Moore, Eli Young Band, Jillian Jacqueline), "Never Knew I Needed You" is their second new song of the summer, a follow-up to "Fades" which hit No. 3 on Radio Disney Country's Top 50 Chart.



The trio returns to the west coast in October, opening for Scotty McCreery and continues to make waves in the international scene with a round of newly announced dates in the fall. For more information on the tour and new music, visit temecularoad.com or connect with them on socials @temecularoad.



10/3 Los Angeles, CA @ Novo w/Scotty McCreery

10/23 Berlin @ "Private Club" w/ Scotty McCreery

10/24 Cologne @ Helios 37 w/ Scotty McCreery

10/26 London @ Bush Hall - C2C Presents Country Hits Radio Hub (Daytime set)- Temecula Road Only

10/26 London @ Bush Hall - C2C Presents Scotty McCreery - SOLD OUT

10/27 Manchester @ Manchester Academy 2 - C2C Presents Scotty McCreery

10/28 London @ Bush Hall - C2C Presents Scotty McCreery - SOLD OUT



Named after the town they grew up in, Temecula Road -- comprised of sisters Emma (20) and Maddie Salute (18), and longtime friend Dawson Anderson (20) -- are known for their trademark harmonies and their covers which have earned praise from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, and Brett Eldredge. With already over 5 million streams on Spotify, these days it's their original music putting them on the map. Over the past two years, Temecula Road made debut performances at C2C's Country Music Festival in London, Stagecoach Music Festival and the CMA Music Festival. The band was named one of Radio Disney's NEXT BIG THING artists and were nominated in the "The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist" category at the Radio Disney Music Awards, putting them in great company alongside Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion. On the touring side, Temecula Road have opened for Martina McBride, Josh Turner, Joe Nichols, Easton Corbin, Lee Brice, Sara Evans, and Eli Young Band.

Photo courtesy of Temecula Road's Twitter page.





