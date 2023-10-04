Telly Release Nostalgic Synth Track 'Broke Heart Baby'

Electronic synth-pop band telly has today shared their latest track, “Broken Heart Baby.” The nostalgic synth track is a breakup ballad perfect for screaming at the top of your lungs with your friends in your car.

On the new single the band shares, “Broken Heart Baby is a crushing breakup ballad told through the lens of a road trip. The nostalgic synth lead, propelling live drums, and reverberating vocals evoke the overwhelming emptiness that hits you when you realize you're alone in a relationship. It's the perfect song to scream cry to in the car with your friends!”

telly will be releasing their debut EP EPISODE 1 on October 11, 2023. The EP will feature previous singles “BLINK” and “Arena Gates” - as well as newly released single “Broken Heart Baby.” In the duo's own words, “EPISODE 1 is an escapist reflection of the relentless digital landscape.” Fans can pre-save EPISODE 1 now HERE.

To celebrate the release of EPISODE 1, telly will be performing live on release day. Join the band at Gold Sounds in Brooklyn, New York on October 11 at 7:30pm ET to hear songs from the new EP live, with support from Couch Prints, Chroma, & Jand.

About telly

From a natural serendipity honed over several years, the New York synth-pop duo telly was born. Shlee, a Burlington, VT native, and Mix, an LA native, bonded over a love of electronica and a penchant for a maximalist sonic palette. Drawing from elements of dream pop, shoegaze, and electronic pop, their style has often been deemed “dreamy yet danceable,” which they take no offense to.

Their latest single, BLINK, is the first offering from their debut EP, aptly named EPISODE 1, foreshadowing a glitchier and hazier direction than their synth-based debut single, Rearview. Call it clickbait, call it short attention span, call it thrill-seeking - the years spent building to this EP were marked by throwing out any idea that didn't feel intoxicatingly exciting, leaving us with 4 songs that exhibit the duo's energetic stylistic precision.

Photo Credit: Jenny Alice Watts