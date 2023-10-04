Telly Release Nostalgic Synth Track 'Broke Heart Baby'

telly will be releasing their debut EP EPISODE 1 on October 11, 2023.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Telly Release Nostalgic Synth Track 'Broke Heart Baby'

Electronic synth-pop band telly has today shared their latest track, “Broken Heart Baby.” The nostalgic synth track is a breakup ballad perfect for screaming at the top of your lungs with your friends in your car. 

On the new single the band shares, “Broken Heart Baby is a crushing breakup ballad told through the lens of a road trip. The nostalgic synth lead, propelling live drums, and reverberating vocals evoke the overwhelming emptiness that hits you when you realize you're alone in a relationship. It's the perfect song to scream cry to in the car with your friends!”

telly will be releasing their debut EP EPISODE 1 on October 11, 2023. The EP will feature previous singles “BLINK” and “Arena Gates” - as well as newly released single “Broken Heart Baby.” In the duo's own words, “EPISODE 1 is an escapist reflection of the relentless digital landscape.” Fans can pre-save EPISODE 1 now HERE.

To celebrate the release of EPISODE 1, telly will be performing live on release day. Join the band at Gold Sounds in Brooklyn, New York on October 11 at 7:30pm ET to hear songs from the new EP live, with support from Couch Prints, Chroma, & Jand.

About telly

From a natural serendipity honed over several years, the New York synth-pop duo telly was born. Shlee, a Burlington, VT native, and Mix, an LA native, bonded over a love of electronica and a penchant for a maximalist sonic palette. Drawing from elements of dream pop, shoegaze, and electronic pop, their style has often been deemed “dreamy yet danceable,” which they take no offense to.

Their latest single, BLINK, is the first offering from their debut EP, aptly named EPISODE 1, foreshadowing a glitchier and hazier direction than their synth-based debut single, Rearview. Call it clickbait, call it short attention span, call it thrill-seeking - the years spent building to this EP were marked by throwing out any idea that didn't feel intoxicatingly exciting, leaving us with 4 songs that exhibit the duo's energetic stylistic precision.

Photo Credit: Jenny Alice Watts



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sessanta Expands Dates to Southeastern U.S. Tour Photo
Sessanta Expands Dates to Southeastern U.S. Tour

Sessanta, the recently announced tour that finds Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus joining forces, and sharing band members for an unparalleled live experience, expands dates to SE U.S. with performances by Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus. Get all the details on BroadwayWorld.

2
Better Lovers Announce First Annual BLissmass Show Photo
Better Lovers Announce First Annual 'BLissmass' Show

Better Lovers have announced First Annual 'BLissmass' Show, Dec. 8 in Buffalo. Get ready for an unforgettable holiday concert experience with Better Lovers in Buffalo on Dec. 8. The event also features openers It Dies Today, The Callous Daoboys, Greyhaven, and Spaced.

3
Video: DOPE Release Music Video For Their Version Of The Cures Lovesong Photo
Video: DOPE Release Music Video For Their Version Of The Cure's 'Lovesong'

Industrial metal mainstays DOPE have released a music video for their version of The Cure's classic 'Lovesong'. The song comes from the band's latest album Blood Money Part Zer0 that was released in February and was given away for free to fans. The video was directed by Dope mastermind Edsel Dope co-directed by longtime collaborator Matt Zane.

4
Hooveriii Release Single Dreaming Off Forthcoming New Album Pointe Photo
Hooveriii Release Single 'Dreaming' Off Forthcoming New Album 'Pointe'

Hooveriii releases new single 'Dreaming' off upcoming album 'Pointe'. Featuring vocals by the band's Alice Wallace “Dreaming” is an epic future-folk experimentation, and also the album's closer. Hooveriii will be playing songs off the new album as well as fan favorites as they hit the road on tour as the direct support for Mudhoney next week.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE COTTAGE