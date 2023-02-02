Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Telex Shares New EP Collated From Forthcoming Career-Spanning Box Set

The box set will be released on April 14th, 2023.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Telex are getting set to release a box set collating the long-awaited remastered reissues of their 6 studio albums, Looking for Saint-Tropez (1979), Neurovision (1980), Sex (1981), Wonderful World (1984), Looney Tunes (1988) and How Do You Dance? (2006). Pre-order here.

Remastered and newly mixed from the original tapes by Dan Lacksman and Michel Moers, Telex will be out as a 6-piece vinyl box set, a 6xCD box set and digitally on Mute on April 14th, 2023.

The Belgian synthpop trio, Marc Moulin (1942- 2008), Dan Lacksman and Michel Moers, launched in Brussels in 1978 and, as one of only a handful of synthpop pioneers at the time, helped bring electronic pop to the mainstream.

The new EP includes tracks from across all 6 albums, including "Something To Say" from their debut, the single "We Are All Getting Old" from Neurovision, "The Man With The Answer" from their collaborative album with Sparks, Sex, "Vertigo" from Wonderful World, "Spike Jones" from Looney Tunes and "Move"' from How Do You Dance?

Their debut album Looking For Saint Tropez contains covers of Plastic Bertrand's pop-punk "Ça Plane Pour Moi" and Bill Haley's "Rock Around The Clock", in which, so to speak, all of the rock is removed leaving nothing but the clock, a ticking, vocoderised, supremely deadpan robot parody of the original.

Had Telex merely confined themselves to such covers they might have been regarded as a rather clever comedy band. However, they also cut "Moskow Diskow", a rollocking, swerving, dancefloor classic which laid down the railroad for as yet unimagined electronic music like house and techno. Ahead of its time, the album's reputation has only been enhanced throughout the years.

The follow up, Neurovision, includes the track "Euro-vision" which was famously entered into the Eurovision Song Contest, representing Belgium. Moers says he regarded their entry as "very Situationist International, the worm in the apple." and they resolved either to come first or last. They didn't achieve that goal, but became part of the Eurovision saga.

For 1981's Sex the trio teamed up with Sparks, a match made in heaven given both band's determination to make electronic pop music suffused with conceptual wit. They got along tremendously, Ron & Russell Mael staying on in Brussels far longer than they'd originally intended and Sparks contributed lyrics for the entire album.

Wonderful World followed in 1984 and the title track included here on the EP shows a band continuing to push a state-of-the art sound. 1988's Looney Tunes, featuring the Dadaist cut-up "rap" of "Peanuts", resulted in Motown among those vying to sign them. "It would have been great to have been the second white band on Tamla Motown.

Iron Butterfly were the first.", says Lacksman. That wasn't to be, though, and the band instead worked on projects outside of Telex until 2006's How Do You Dance?, an album that proves that Telex remained not only true to themselves but had grown with the new developments in musical software.

Telex announced their retirement in 2008, following Moulin's death, and in 2021 began a new partnership with Mute beginning with the release of This Is Telex, featuring two unreleased tracks. Listen to the album here.



From This Author - Michael Major


