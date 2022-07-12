Tegan and Sara Announce New Album 'Crybaby'

Canadian duo Tegan and Sara will release their 10th studio album, Crybaby, on Oct. 21 as part of their recently announced new deal with Mom+Pop Music.

Out today is the next single from the project, the sweet, anthemic "Yellow," accompanied by a Mark Myers-directed video that playfully pays homage to Coldplay's video for their 2000 song of the same name. Pre-save Crybaby HERE.

The innovative, multi-platinum group will support Crybaby with a fall North American tour of intimate venues, beginning Oct. 26 in Philadelphia and wrapping Nov. 20 in the twin sisters' current Vancouver homebase. Fans can sign up now for an exclusive presale here. The fan presale begins tomorrow at 10am local time. Remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15 at 10am local at here. VIP packages will be offered for all dates and singer-songwriter Tomberlin will be opening.

Crybaby was produced by John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten), Sara Quin and Tegan Quin and recorded at Studio Litho in Seattle and Sargent Recorders in Los Angeles. "This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together," says Tegan.

"It wasn't even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, 'This song is going to be faster,' or 'It's going to be in a different key.' But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on." Sara adds with a laugh, "Maybe I am the renovator. I'm the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band."

As for "Yellow," Sara says the song "was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood - wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time. Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not." She adds that the video "was shot in Vancouver, a city that didn't feel big enough to hold us both when we arrived here the first time. Twenty-two years later, we're back, calling it home."

In addition to today's album, single, tour and video news, Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) will be releasing High School, a new original coming-of-age series co-created and executive produced by Tegan and Sara Quin and Clea DuVall. The series is based on the twins' critically acclaimed, New York Times-bestselling memoir of the same name.

Produced by Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios, High School stars TikTok creators and TV newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, portraying the high school versions of Tegan and Sara. Special guest stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer will play the twins' parents. The series recently wrapped filming in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

With nine studio albums to their credit and millions of records sold, Tegan and Sara have used music as a way of storytelling throughout their 20-year career. With that storytelling at the core, they have built a multi-faceted media empire that stretches into TV, books, newsletter and public service, but always deeply rooted in music.

Tegan and Sara recently launched "I Think We're Alone Now," a Substack newsletter that includes both free and paid-tier content, spanning audio and text-message conversations as well as essays, lyric annotations and behind-the-scenes looks about their upcoming projects. Tegan and Sara have received three Juno Awards, a Grammy nomination, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award and the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award. Outspoken advocates for equality, the duo in 2016 created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women.

Also on the horizon is the middle-grade graphic novel duology Tegan & Sara: Junior High and Tegan & Sara: Crush, written by the twins and illustrated by Eisner Award-winner Tillie Walden. The contemporary story is about identical twins growing up and growing apart, coming to terms with their queerness and falling in love with music over the course of junior high. The first volume is due for release in spring 2023.

Listen to the new single here:

Tegan and Sara's fall tour dates (w/ Tomberlin)

Oct. 26: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct. 28: Boston, MA @ Royale

Oct. 29: New York, NY @ Pier 17

Oct. 30: Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 1: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 2: Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 4: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Nov. 5: Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Nov. 6: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Nov. 8: Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Nov. 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov 11: Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

Nov. 12: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

Nov. 13: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Nov. 15: Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

Nov. 16: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 18: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Nov. 19: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 20: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom