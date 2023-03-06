Tegan and Sara Announce Additional 2023 Tour Dates & Festival Performances

The innovative, multi-platinum Canadian duo Tegan and Sara have announced additional North American tour dates for 2023 today. The tour kicks off with two dates in California and includes stops at L'Olympia in Montreal, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Roadrunner in Boston, The Paramount in Huntington, and more.

They will also make stops at Beachlife Festival, WonderRoad Festival, and Sea.Hear.Now Festival. See below for a full rundown of tour dates with newly announced dates in bold. Tickets and VIP Packages for the newly announced 2023 headline dates will be available to the public on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time at https://teganandsara.com/events/.

Tegan and Sara also announced the release of their graphic novel, Junior High, with artwork from Eisner Award-winner Tillie Walden. This is the opening book of their middle-grade graphic novel duology that explores growing up, coming out, and finding yourself through music and sisterhood.

A prequel of sorts to their bestselling adult memoir High School, now an 8-episode Freevee television series. The novel will be released May 30, 2023 via Farrar, Straus and Giroux - Macmillan. Pre-order it HERE.

Last year, Tegan and Sara released Crybaby, their tenth studio album and first release with label Mom+Pop Music to critical acclaim, garnering praise from the New York Times, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Consequence, AV Club and many more.

Following the release of the album, Tegan and Sara went on to play sold out rooms across the country, as well as making stops at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show With James Corden.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

May 3 - Solvang Festival Theatre - Solvang, CA *

May 5 - Beachlife Festival - Redondo Beach, CA

Jun 14 - L'Olympia - Montreal, Quebec#

Jun 15 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON#

Jun 18 - WonderRoad Festival - Indianapolis, IN

Jun 20 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN^

Jun 21 - The Pageant - St Louis, MO^

Jul 7 - Jul 8 - Mariposa Folk Festival - Orilla, ON

Jul 9 - LeBreton Flatts (Ottawa Bluesfest) - Ottawa, ON

Jul 14 - Sommo Festival - Green Gables - Cavendish, PE

Jul 29 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

Jul 31 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

Aug 16 - Pioneer Courthouse Square - Portland, OR

Aug 17 - Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA

Sep 12 - First Ave - Minneapolis, MN*

Sep 16 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA*

Sep 17 - Sea.Hear.Now Festival - Asbury Park, NJ

Sep 20 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY*

Sep 22 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA*

Sep 26 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC*

Sep 27 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC*

Sep 28 - Carolina Theatre - Durham, NC*

Oct 2 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA*

Oct 3 - Hard Rock - Orlando, FL*

# w/ Hand Habits

^ w/ Dragonette

* w/ Carlie Hanson